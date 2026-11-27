One: Convert the chances – This one goes without saying, as the Oilers have too good an offense to try to hold them off for more than 40 minutes without playing from behind. The last two Kraken home games saw them take until the final period to get a goal.

On the road against Edmonton, that’s a recipe for disaster. The Kraken are 0-5-1 when trailing after two periods and expecting them to shut the Oilers out for two frames is the tallest of orders. Edmonton has the NHL’s third best offense at 3.81 goals per game and therefore there isn’t much room to play with here.

So, if the Kraken don’t want to be trailing after two periods, they need to score earlier on.

The Kraken had plenty of chances to score against Chicago on Wednesday night, but just could not finish. They got stellar goaltending from Joey Daccord in those two prior home games, enabling them to walk away with a 1-1 split. Daccord will get one of the Edmonton games upcoming, but you can’t rely on him to hold teams off forever.

Two: Stay out of the box – This is another on the “Duh!” scale when facing the Oilers under ordinary circumstances. Edmonton has the league’s second best power play at 32.2%.

But then throw in how the Kraken have struggled on the penalty kill of late, sitting at a 61.7% efficiency rate that’s second worst in the league, and they just cannot afford to start taking cheap ones.

The Kraken at even strength have done a terrific job of limiting chances by opponents of late, yielding only five goals at 5-on-5 in the last three games.

Keep playing that way against the Oilers and they’ll have a chance, just as they did in the second game of the season when they lost here 3-1 in a contest that was tied 1-1 late until a bad hop did them in.

The Kraken played the Oilers tough in that game, but they just need to avoid self-inflicted damage to give themselves an opportunity.

Three: Know your foe – Edmonton has lost four in a row and the goaltending hasn’t been great, which kind of goes against their entire season up until last week. The last three games, they’ve been scored on 17 times so it isn’t as if the Kraken have zero chance coming in here.

Part of that losing streak involved the end of a grueling six-game road stretch before a home loss to Vegas this week.

Prior to that, the Oilers looked every bit a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Whatever there is to know about the Oilers starts and ends with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, sitting 1-2 in team scoring with 59 and 47 points, respectively. Draisaitl has 23 goals compared to 14 for McDavid, so who really knows what poison to pick.

It also helps to have Vasily Podkolzin as a supporting cast member with 14 goals as well. And of course, defenseman Evan Bouchard at a third best 41 points isn’t too shabby either. The Oilers may not be as deep as in past seasons, but they’ve been deep enough.

Throw in some goaltending that’s been missing – at least until the past few games – and you’ve got a serious two-way threat. Devon Levi is 10-4-0 with a 2.92 goals against average and had been looking like the No. 1 guy. But his save percentage of .892 is below the .907 of veteran Tristan Jarry, who is 6-1-4 with a 2.57 goals against average.

Like I said, they had been getting the goaltending this season that they haven’t in years past. Is this recent dip for real or just a slide they’ll pull out of? They’ve played Vegas, Tampa Bay and Carolina within this losing streak so take it with a few bottles of salt. To beat these guys, you still need to capitalize on opportunities when they come. Other teams have done it recently, so we’ll see how the Kraken fare.

They are just 4-15-1 all-time versus their Pacific Division nemesis and just 1-8-1 at Rogers Place Arena with an eight-game losing streak and their only road victory coming in January 2023.

So, time to get on it.

Projected lineup (not official):

Kakko-Beniers-Samoskevich

McMann-Catton-Eberle

Stephenson-Gaudreau-Winterton

Meyers-Wood-Melanson

Dunn-Larsson

Evans-Montour

Lindgren-Mahura

Daccord