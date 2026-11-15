A Sprint Across The Atlantic For Firkus Parents 

HELSINKI, Finland – Lorne and Shelly Firkus don’t much mind that they’ve almost certainly set their tiny Alberta town’s record for the shortest trip to Europe.

Not when the pair saw everything needed on their very first European voyage, arriving at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday night just ahead of their son, Kraken forward Jagger Firkus, taking his rookie warmup lap prior to his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. That was impressive, considering they’d gotten a 3 a.m. text Friday from their son at their Irma, Alberta home in Canada, drove nearly two hours to Edmonton, flew 8 1/2 hours to Amsterdam and then continued onward to Finland after a four-hour layover.

“We almost didn’t make it,” his father said.

Indeed, even with the flights going seamlessly, more issues would await them just making it from the airport to the arena and then inside. But they were parents on a mission.

“We were going to do all we could to be there,” his mother said.

Their journey is reminiscent of how forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard’s parents made it to Chicago from Denmark a year ago with just minutes to spare ahead of their son debuting against the Blackhawks. But they had one additional hour of time zone distance on their side, while Firkus’ parents also had to wait until early evening Edmonton time on Friday – about 2 a.m. Saturday in Helsinki – to catch that city’s lone daily flight to Amsterdam.

Firkus is the 38th NHL player to make his debut outside of North America and the first to do so for the Kraken. Early Saturday afternoon, he’d spoken after the team’s optional morning skate about the fact his parents had touched down in Amsterdam late morning ahead of their long layover.