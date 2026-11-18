For Berkly Catton, playing in the NHL comes with opportunities that extend well beyond the ice. Just one full season into his professional career, the Seattle Kraken forward has already experienced plenty of them, including a recent trip to Finland that offered a chance to see a different part of the world while representing the organization overseas.

The Kraken recently returned from Finland after facing the Carolina Hurricanes in a pair of games in the Global Series, giving Catton an opportunity to experience the NHL beyond North America. While the results weren’t what the Kraken wanted, the trip provided plenty of memorable moments away from the rink.

“It was cool. There’s a different culture there for sure,” Catton said. “It was nice to have (Kaapo) Kakko to kind of show us around, go to the saunas and stufft. But lots of cool experiences there.”

Exploring the local culture was among Catton’s favorite parts of the experience. Whether visiting different restaurants or getting a taste of everyday life in Finland, the trip offered something different from the typical NHL road schedule.

“Honestly, I think it was kind of cool to just go to the different restaurants and stuff and see the culture that way through the food and whatnot,” Catton said.

The opportunity was particularly meaningful considering where Catton is in his NHL career. Now in his second season, he recognizes that not every player gets the chance to experience an international trip like this, even after spending years in the league.

“There’ve been guys on our team that have played in the NHL a long time and haven’t had the chance to do that,” Catton said. “In my second year, that’s pretty cool, and I’m grateful for that.”

The trip wasn’t without its challenges. Traveling overseas and adjusting to the time difference made for a different routine, particularly with the team returning home shortly after the games. Seattle also wasn’t satisfied with its performance in Finland, but Catton emphasized the importance of taking the lessons from the experience and moving forward.