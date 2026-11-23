One: Protecting home ice

The Kraken begin a two-game homestand Monday evening when they welcome the Ducks to Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle has found success against Anaheim on home ice, posting a 5-4-0 record in their meetings at home while carrying an 11-6-1 all-time record against the Ducks. The Kraken have a 6-4-0 record at home this season and will look to continue that.

Seattle will look to build on their success as they return home from a one-game trip to San Jose. They have outshot their opponents 74-52 over their last two games, including a franchise-record 24 shots on goal in the first period against the Canucks on Thursday.

Two: Keeping the power play rolling

Kraken’s special teams have started to find some consistency as they’ve scored three power play goals across their last two games. Another power play goal on Monday would extend the team’s scoring streak with the man advantage to a season-long three consecutive games.

The recent production has come alongside an increase in offensive opportunities, with Seattle generating plenty of shots and finding ways to capitalize on chances. Maintaining that pressure against Anaheim will be important as they try to carry recent momentum into this homestand.

Three: Contributions from all over

Seattle has received offensive contributions from several different players as of late, with multiple skaters putting together productive stretches. Brandon Montour has recorded 10 points (3g/7a) over his last 11 games, including assists in consecutive outings. Kaapo Kakko also recorded a two-point performance against San Jose on Saturday and shares second on the team with four multi-point games this season.

Newcomer Matthew Wood has also started to make his presence felt, recording assists in back-to-back games and totaling three helpers through his first six games with the Kraken. With Mackie Samoskevich also recording assists in consecutive games, the Kraken will look to keep that offensive depth rolling against Anaheim.

Projected lines (not official):

Kakko-Beniers-Samoskevich

McMann-Catton-Eberle

Stephenson-Gaudreau-Winterton

Meyers-Wood-Melanson

Dunn-Larsoon

Evans-Montour

Lindgren-Mahura

Grubauer