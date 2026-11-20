The defenseman, who finished with two assists, liked what he saw from Seattle’s approach even with the game tied after the first period. The Kraken continued to play aggressively in the second, creating opportunities and eventually getting what they had been looking for.

Matty Beniers restored Seattle’s lead just under halfway through the second period, scoring his sixth goal of the season with assists from Montour and Mackie Samoskevich. Just 54 seconds later, Catton found the back of the net again, extending the Kraken’s advantage to 3-1.

For head coach Lane Lambert, the team’s willingness to prioritize its shot volume was a major part of the performance. Coming off the international trip, Seattle had an opportunity to respond, and the coaching staff emphasized playing aggressively rather than allowing the travel to become an excuse.

“We talked about no excuses, and we talked about shot mentality and get some shot volume,” Lambert said. “Not easy travel that we’ve had and coming back, but I thought our guys did a great job of stepping up to the plate and not using any of that as an excuse.”

The increased shot mentality was also a noticeable part of Catton’s development. Lambert had previously emphasized the importance of the young forward playing with confidence, and he saw that translating into a willingness to use his shot more often.

“He’s making plays, but I think he’s been using his shot a lot more,” Lambert said. “He’s ripping the puck pretty good right now.”

Catton’s confidence was evident throughout the night, and his linemates helped him make the most of it. Playing alongside Bobby McMann and Jordan Eberle, he had opportunities to use his skating and skill while benefiting from the players around him.

“Honestly, I feel like anyone can play with them,” Catton said. “Ebs is just so slick, makes plays everywhere, and Bobby’s just smart, gets the right spots, and can fly and shoot.”

Eberle added to Seattle’s lead in the third period, pushing the Kraken ahead 4-1. Catton then completed his hat trick, with Freddy Gaudreau making an unselfish play to set him up for the milestone goal on an empty net.

Catton credited Gaudreau for creating the opportunity, explaining that the two had discussed the possibility beforehand.

“He kind of told me before, if we go out, I’m looking for you, and he did,” Catton said. “It just shows how great of a guy he is.”

Lambert also recognized the significance of the play, noting that the score made it clear what the team was hoping to accomplish.

“Everybody knew at that time of the game what the plan was,” Lambert said. “It was a great, unselfish play by Freddy. That’s just who Freddy is.”

For Catton, the hat trick represented one of the biggest moments of his young career. The forward described it as something he had dreamed about as a kid, making the way it unfolded even more meaningful.

“That’s a good feeling,” Catton said. “Something you dream of as a kid. I feel like, and how it happens, it's special.”