SAN JOSE, Calif. – There was a point midway through this Saturday night affair that the Kraken stopped inflicting damage on themselves and eventually made a game of things.

Down three goals, they got a pair of second period tallies by Matty Beniers and Ryan Winterton to head to intermission trailing by just one. But that was as close as they got in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks as some early mistakes and two power play goals given up proved too much for the Kraken to completely overcome.

They certainly had their chances, especially on a giveaway in San Jose’s end in the final 10 seconds with the goalie pulled for an extra Kraken attacker. Kaapo Kakko and Mackie Samoskevich had whacks at the puck in front on the resulting goalmouth scramble but couldn’t get it in.

Michael Misa, Macklin Celebrini, Ivar Stenberg and Nolan Allan scored for the Sharks, who’d entered the night just one point ahead of the Kraken in the Pacific Division despite having played five more games.

Kakko also scored for the Kraken, who fell to 10-9-1 with the loss. The Kraken over the next month-plus will play a packed schedule of games that should make up much of the gap between them and opponents who’ve played far more often due to the layoff time surrounding the recent trip to Finland.

That added some importance to this game against a divisional opponent that had been expected to be a playoff team this season but has endured a plethora of early struggles.

The Sharks have been top-heavy on offense, with budding star Celebrini, the former No. 1 overall draft pick from 2024, fronting a quartet of recent top selections doing most of the team’s damage. So avoiding counterattacks and penalties against those young threats was always going to be a key to slowing the Sharks down.

That didn’t happen for the Kraken in the early going, despite a strong start that saw Kakko open the scoring on the power play by deflecting home a Ryker Evans slapper off a long rebound. Berkly Catton had done an excellent job of carrying the puck into the zone, then dishing it off to Matthew Wood for an initial shot ahead of the puck coming back out to Evans.

The Kraken seemingly had everything going for them at that point, but it took just 29 seconds for San Jose to erase the lead as Freddy Gaudreau had a puck hop by him along the right boards and Misa was off to the races on the counterattack. The No. 2 overall pick from last year sped down the left side and fired one upstairs on Philipp Grubauer to tie it on only the second San Jose shot of the night.

Not long after that, defenseman Nolan Allan let a wrist shot go from 59 feet out inside the Kraken zone. Kraken center Beniers tried to get his stick in front of the puck but instead caused a long deflection that Grubauer couldn’t stop.

It was only the third San Jose shot, but the Sharks had a 2-1 lead.

And by that point, the Kraken, still holding an 8-3 shot advantage, appeared to stall offensively. The Sharks nearly scored again on a delayed penalty call with under five minutes to go in the period, but the goal was called back due to a successful goalie interference challenge.

Still, on the resulting power play from the prior delayed penalty, Celebrini took a cross ice pass in the right circle and one-timed a laser slap shot Grubauer had no chance on. That sent the Kraken to the first intermission down 3-1 and then, seven minutes into the middle frame, Adam Larsson put a puck over the boards and was penalized for delay of game.

On the power play, it would be Stenberg, taken No. 2 overall this past summer, scooping up a loose puck in front of Grubauer and easily tucking it behind the goaltender.

That made it 4-1 and the Kraken seemed headed to certain defeat.

But then, out of nowhere, the offense finally picked up again midway through as Samoskevich hit Beniers with a cross ice pass for a net front tap-in to make it a two-goal game.

And then, with just three minutes to go in that second period, Jacob Melanson was causing a bunch of chaos in front of the San Jose net. Melanson would then get his stick on the puck and slide it in the slot to Winterton, who didn’t miss on his ensuing shot to make it a one-goal game heading into the third.

Just before period’s end, Evans had a chance to tie the game when a puck rolled his way in the left circle after a scramble in front. Evans had time to tee things up and lean into a slapper with goalie Alex Nedjelkovic off-balance, but fired the puck just wide.