Kraken forward Jacob Melanson has dealt with injury struggles this season, but knows others around him face enduring hardships beyond his relatively gifted NHL life.

That’s why Melanson was eager to partake in this year’s 3rd annual Buoy Friendsgiving at Lowell Elementary, where Melanson and his fiancée, Belle Ashley, joined teammates in handing out snacks at a makeshift grocery distribution center in the school’s gymnasium. The holiday event, part of an ongoing partnership between the Title 1 school and the Kraken’s One Roof Foundation charity arm, saw groceries that include fresh produce, fruits, canned items, chicken strips, chicken stock, cookies, hot chocolate and $50 Amazon Fresh gift cards handed out to families of students.

“It kind of puts life into perspective,” Melanson said. “That we’ve got to be grateful for every day and every meal that we take because a lot of people out there can’t afford to be able to go and get groceries all the time.

“So, it’s awesome to be here and be able to give back to the Seattle community and be able to see the smiles on their faces even when they’re just grabbing some bags of chips.”

Kraken centerman Chandler Stephenson and goalie Philipp Grubauer and their wives, Tasha and Isobel, along with forward Curtis Douglas and mascot Buoy, joined Melanson and Ashley in distributing more than two tons of groceries to more than 150 families.

“We don’t always get the opportunity between games to help out like this when we have a little more time,” Grubauer said. “Any time we can give back to the community it’s huge for us. Especially when you can do it around the holiday time.”