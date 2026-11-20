One: Shoot the puck – This one could just be etched in stone here as a Game Essential for the rest of the season, but after Thursday night’s win over Vancouver it certainly bears repeating. The Kraken need to shoot the puck more. And when they do, good things tend to happen. They fired 43 shots at the Canucks, 24 of them in the first period alone. In fact, they could have easily broken the team record of 50 in one game had they not passed up on a plethora of opportunities.

Still, 43 shots is nothing to sneeze at. Especially when the Kraken are averaging a third-worst 24.2 shots per game even after their Vancouver target practice. They have gotten a bit fortunate with the NHL’s fourth highest shooting percentage of 12.9% and that will likely come down over time, so upping the volume of shots can’t hurt.

“We had the mentality of getting pucks to the net,” Kraken head coach Lane Lambert said after Friday morning’s practice ahead of boarding the team’s flight to San Jose. “And creating opportunities that way.”

Lambert had changed things up offensively prior to the game, moving Matthew Wood to center from wing on the fourth line. Chandler Stephenson remained on the wing as he had done in some prior games while Freddy Gaudreau centered their line with Ryan Winterton.

Those moves and the addition of Jacob Melanson back to the fourth line after being injured on opening night appeared to give the Kraken better consistency and depth across all four trios.

“I thought there was maybe a little bit more balance on each line,” Lambert said.

Mackie Samoskevich was reunited with Matty Beniers once again, a combo that had been prevalent early in the season.

And Berkly Catton was centering a line with Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann. Catton and Eberle accounted for four goals between them against Vancouver, much of that courtesy of Catton’s first career hat-trick.

Lambert indicated he was pleased with those lines and likely to stick with them against the Sharks.

“We want to keep it going,” he said. “We’ll see how things go in San Jose.”

Two: Keep things seam-ingly strong – The Kraken did a good job of throwing the puck around and hitting a bunch of seam passes against the Canucks, particularly on a power play that scored twice and went 2-for-4 overall.

Seam passes are effective because they force goalies to move laterally when trying to defend one-timed shots from high-danger areas.

It helped that the Canucks continuously gave the puck away and were skating around in circles after structural breakdowns all night, which is never particularly effective when it comes to defending seam passes that try to thread the needle right on by defenders. Regardless, the Kraken took advantage and scored the goals they needed because of it, especially Catton’s first of the night on an absolute laser of a one-timed slap shot from the right circle.

“Chris Taylor does a good job of pre-scouting and finding out where potential areas of opportunity are,” Lambert said of the Kraken assistant coach responsible for the power play unit. “And I thought we did a good job of that. I thought we moved the puck pretty good. And the quicker you move the puck, the harder it is for them to recover and that’s how the seams opened up. I thought we did a good job of that.”

The power play is now 13th best in the NHL at 23%, a tick down from the overall No. 12 offensive output of 3.26 goals per game overall. But it is also an upgrade over last season’s 21st ranked power play of 19.5% and the prior campaign’s 23rd rated unit of 18.9%.

Three: Know your foe – The Sharks were touted as a playoff team all summer after spending $100 million in free agent add-ons to complement a talented young core built through years of losing and high end draft picks. But, as sometimes happens when higher expectations are thrown in the mix, the still-young Sharks have yet to put it together this early season.

They’d dropped seven of eight at one point before stabilizing things last week with a pair of wins over Utah and Nashville. They haven’t played since a Tuesday night loss to Calgary, so they should have fresh legs.

Macklin Celebrini is leading the team in runaway fashion with 27 points, as expected, while also sitting atop the club with nine goals, which is one more than Will Smith has. Ivar Stenberg, drafted No. 2 overall last summer, is third on the team in goals with seven and points with 14 having just turned 19 in September.

And onetime Kraken forward Mason Marchment has six goals, six assists in his first stint with his late father’s longtime former team.

But the offense overall has been a disappointment at fourth worst in the league scoring just 2.58 goals per game.

Defensively, the Sharks are allowing a 25th ranked 3.5 goals per game, so their 10-12-2 overall record is somewhat fortunate given their lackluster play on both sides of the puck. Beyond inconsistent goaltending, San Jose is adjusting to a new hybrid defensive zone system and 2-1-2 forecheck under head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Their young wingers and centermen have struggled with coverage switches and man-on-man assignments, leading to hesitation, odd-man rushes, and a multitude of high-danger chances against.

This team was expected to take up a Pacific Division playoff spot, so continued struggles could leave a vacuum for another team to unexpectedly fill. In other words, this is a pretty big game for the Kraken to solidify themselves in the division race.

Projected Lines (not official):

Check back following morning skate on Saturday for the projected lineup.