One: Kraken look to continue their success at home

The Kraken will close out a two-game homestand Wednesday riding a wave of success at Climate Pledge Arena (CPA). Seattle has won their last two home games and is 6-2-0 in their last eight games on home ice, improving to 7-4-0 at home this season.

They have found success in their own building against Chicago as well, holding a 10-5-0 all-time record against Chicago, including a 6-2-0 mark at CPA. With an opportunity to extend their home winning streak and finish the homestand on a high note, Seattle will look to use home-ice advantage to set the tone early and carry recent momentum into Wednesday’s game.

Two: Gaudreau reaches the 500-game milestone

Forward Freddy Gaudreau is set to reach a significant career milestone Wednesday, as he is expected to play in his 500th career NHL game. Gaudreau will become the 20th active undrafted NHL skater to reach the mark, a testament to the work and perseverance that have defined his professional career.

Gaudreau is currently tied for first on the team in goal scorers, with eight goals across 21 games this season. Throughout his career, he has recorded five goals and two assists in 22 career games against the Blackhawks.

Three: Offensive contributions carrying momentum

The Kraken will look to build on their recent offensive production Wednesday with several players finding their rhythm heading into the matchup. Brandon Montour has been a consistent contributor from the blueline, leading Seattle with 13 assists while recording helpers in three straight games. Up front, Mackie Samoskevich has also recorded assists in three consecutive games, while Matthew Wood is coming off a career-long three-game assist streak.

Keeping that production going and getting contributions from throughout the lineup will be important for Seattle as they look to maintain offensive pressure against Chicago.

Projected Lineup (not official)

Check back after morning skate on Wednesday.