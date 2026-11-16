For Jared McCann, being a good teammate means being someone others can count on. It’s a lesson the Seattle Kraken forward learned throughout his hockey career, and one he recently shared with fourth graders at Climate Pledge Arena.

During a question-and-answer session in the Kraken locker room as part of a LETS Play by Symetra event with students, McCann discussed teamwork, leadership and the people who helped shape his own approach to the game.

Reflecting on the leaders he has played alongside, McCann pointed to Sidney Crosby as an example of someone who leads through his actions rather than words.

“He was the type of guy who would lead by example,” McCann said. “He was a quiet leader; he didn’t really need to say much.”

McCann also emphasized the importance of being available to teammates, whether they need help navigating something on the ice or away from it.

“Just somebody that is there for everybody, helping however they need” he said.

His message was part of a larger initiative designed to introduce students to sports, create meaningful connections, and provide opportunities they might not otherwise have.

Through a partnership between Symetra, the Kraken, the One Roof Foundation and WNBA Seattle Storm, Sherwood Forest Elementary students participated in a multi-week program centered on expanding access to sports and encouraging participation in both basketball and hockey.

The initiative began Oct. 15 with a school assembly and question-and-answer session featuring Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jacob Melanson, team mascot Buoy and Jade Melbourne of the Seattle Storm. The visit introduced students to the program and emphasized the importance of teamwork while building excitement for the activities ahead. ​