For Matthew Wood, joining the Kraken came with a whirlwind introduction to a new organization, a new city, and a new group of teammates. And there wasn’t much time to settle in before another adventure awaited him nearly 5,000 miles away.

The 21-year-old forward, selected 15th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft, was only days removed from his trade to Seattle when he had to quickly accompany his new teammates overseas for the NHL Global Series in Finland

“It’s been really crazy, but exciting, and definitely nice to be back in Seattle and try to get my feet underneath me,” Wood said, who has four assists in his first seven Kraken games.

The timing of the trade left little opportunity for Wood to familiarize himself with the city before heading overseas. He made it to the rink a couple of times before the team departed, meaning much of his introduction to the organization came on the road.

Despite the unconventional start, the trip provided an early opportunity to build relationships with his new teammates.

“It was cool. It was a lot of fun, and I think everyone had a good time,” Wood said. “It was a good bonding experience.”

One of the highlights came when the team visited a sauna on the Baltic Sea, an experience Wood particularly enjoyed. Beyond their sightseeing, the Kraken spending additional time together all week helped him become more familiar with the group.

“I think any road trip does that,” Wood said. “You’re able to spend more time with everyone, so it was good. Everyone’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun so far, and I’m looking forward to continuing that.”

The move also brought Wood to a city he hadn’t spent much time in, despite growing up on Vancouver Island. His previous experience in Seattle was limited to a hockey tournament, making his arrival with the Kraken an opportunity to see more of the area.

His first impression came right after getting off the plane.