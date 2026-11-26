A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ On the game as a whole, the Kraken created 48.7-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 42.3-percent of all shot volume. The first period was their again their strongest in terms of shot volume (62.5%) and shot quality (57.8%).

+ Seattle did outdo the Blackhawks in scoring chances off turnovers (8 versus 6); high-danger scoring chances (17 versus 11); and rush chances (7 versus 3).

+ Matty Beniers again led all skaters in the game in offensive zone possession time (1:02); shots from the slot (4); and rush chances (2). He also led his team in controlled entries (5).

+ Beniers’ line (with Mackie Samoskevich and Kaapo Kakko) spent the most time defending Chicago’s top line and still ended the night plus-6 in shot attempts while creating 54.4-percent of all 5-on-5 shot quality.

+ Jordan Eberle led his team in individual shot quality and his goal was his 100th as a member of the Seattle Kraken.

+ Freddy Gaudreau played in his 500th career NHL game.

+ The Kraken power play was unable to convert on any of its four opportunities.

+ Joey Daccord saved .59 more goals than expected based on the quality he faced.

+ The best Kraken skaters in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com) were: Ryker Evans, Daccord, and Beniers.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):