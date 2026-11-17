Kraken head coach Lane Lambert had acknowledged after the finale in Finland that his team certainly did some bonding during the weeklong trip.

But Lambert also noted the Kraken had been beaten thoroughly in both Finland games by the Carolina Hurricanes and will need that bonding and togetherness to pick things up again from here. That leaves the team at a bit of a 9-8-1 crossroads with an upcoming gauntlet of Pacific Division matchups and a condensed schedule through year’s end that could very well determine the direction the Kraken take from here.

“It was two games that we weren’t very good at,” Lambert said. “So, we have to find a way to regroup.”

They’ll have that chance starting Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena against a Vancouver Canucks squad with the NHL’s worst record at 5-17-1. After that, it’s the San Jose Sharks for a lone road game Saturday night, then back home again next week to face the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks with a pair of back-to-back, home-and-away matchups with the Edmonton Oilers after that.

That’s six games in a nine-day span, which will carry the team through a Thanksgiving break that typically serves as an early demarcation point for determining contenders and pretenders.

While nobody is pegging the Kraken for anything beyond regular season play this early on, their stated goal of remaining competitive throughout March would be well-served with a stronger showing the week or two ahead.