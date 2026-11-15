Kraken fans bring Finland to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken may have been over four thousand miles away in Helsinki, Finland, but that did not stop fans back home from making plenty of noise.
As the team took the ice overseas for the NHL Global Series, Kraken fans gathered at 32 Bar & Grill for two special watch parties, turning Thursday and Saturday mornings into celebrations of hockey, community and Finnish culture.
There were rally towels draped across seats, Finnish flags decorating the restaurant, and fans waving their towels in the air when the Kraken found the back of the net. When goaltender Philipp Grubauer came up with a big save, the familiar chorus of “GRUUUUU” were heard throughout the restaurant.
For a team playing on the other side of the world, the support waiting in Seattle was unmistakable. Alongside both watch parties at 32 Bar & Grill, fans also had the opportunity to participate in a public skate-and-watch experience, giving supporters another way to come together and follow the Kraken’s international trip.