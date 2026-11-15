Kraken fans bring Finland to Seattle

Finnish-inspired food, rally towels and plenty of Kraken cheers brought Seattle fans together while the team competed overseas in the Global Series.

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By Jayd Serdy /
@jaayddd nhl.com/kraken

The Seattle Kraken may have been over four thousand miles away in Helsinki, Finland, but that did not stop fans back home from making plenty of noise.

As the team took the ice overseas for the NHL Global Series, Kraken fans gathered at 32 Bar & Grill for two special watch parties, turning Thursday and Saturday mornings into celebrations of hockey, community and Finnish culture.

There were rally towels draped across seats, Finnish flags decorating the restaurant, and fans waving their towels in the air when the Kraken found the back of the net. When goaltender Philipp Grubauer came up with a big save, the familiar chorus of “GRUUUUU” were heard throughout the restaurant.

For a team playing on the other side of the world, the support waiting in Seattle was unmistakable. Alongside both watch parties at 32 Bar & Grill, fans also had the opportunity to participate in a public skate-and-watch experience, giving supporters another way to come together and follow the Kraken’s international trip.

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The gatherings offered fans an opportunity to experience the Global Series together, even if making the trip to Finland was not an option. With the games taking place in the morning for Seattle viewers, 32 Bar & Grill provided a place to settle in, enjoy breakfast and follow along with the team alongside fellow fans.

For one fan, attending the watch parties was an easy decision, even if it meant changing her usual Thursday routine.

“I wanted to go to Finland, but I couldn’t because of work,” Megan said. “So, I told them I was at least taking the day off so that I could come watch it here.”

Rather than following along on her phone during the workday, Megan wanted to experience the game surrounded by other fans. She has attended watch parties at 32 Bar & Grill before and said the atmosphere makes the venue a particularly enjoyable place to watch the Kraken.

“The watch parties here are much more immersive than I’ve experienced at other places,” she said. “It’s on every TV, which you don’t get in most places.”

The additional details surrounding the Global Series made the gatherings feel different from an ordinary game day. A special breakfast menu featured Finnish-inspired French toast topped with lingonberry jam and fresh whipped cream, alongside traditional breakfast options. Salmon Benedict and a specialty cocktail called the Breakaway Plane rounded out the offerings.

For Megan, the Finnish French toast was an easy choice.

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“I saw that they were offering Finnish breakfast, and I was like, I don’t know about that,” she said. “But it was delicious.”

The flags, food and themed decorations helped bring a piece of Finland to Seattle, while rally towels gave fans another way to participate in the action.

Emily said having the opportunity to watch the team together, particularly with the games taking place so far from home, was one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience.

“I just think it’s awesome to be able to watch, given that it’s literally across the world at this point, and at 9 a.m. Seattle time,” Emily said. “So having something that we can come to and watch the team and have Finnish breakfast, which is really cool, kind of gets you immersed into the whole thing.”

The atmosphere also offered an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and meet other fans who share the same excitement for the team.

For Emily, seeing friends arrive throughout the morning and experiencing the occasion together added to what made the Global Series special.

“It’s just kind of building the community and having fun because this is such a cool thing,” she said.

Mike and Kara shared a similar appreciation for the opportunity to gather with fellow supporters, pointing to the food, company and excitement surrounding the international games.

While the breakfast specials were certainly a highlight, the opportunity to see the players experience Finland was another part of the trip fans enjoyed following.

The team’s social media coverage provided plenty of behind-the-scenes glimpses into their time overseas, from exploring local restaurants and experiencing Finnish traditions to spending time together away from the rink.

Emily said the amount of content shared throughout the trip exceeded her expectations, particularly because it helped fans feel involved despite being unable to travel. Seeing players explore the country and share their experiences offered a closer look at a trip that otherwise would have felt much farther away.

Megan also enjoyed watching the team bond during their time in Finland. With the movement throughout the roster during the season, she appreciated seeing the players spend time together away from the rink.

She also highlighted the organization’s decision to bring Finnish players from Coachella Valley Firebirds along for the trip, giving them an opportunity to return home.

“It’s kind of nice,” Megan said. “You can tell that they’re enjoying their time.”

For another fan, Connor, the Global Series represented an opportunity to celebrate Finland’s place in the hockey world and the country’s continued contributions to the NHL.

He pointed to the number of Finnish players who have made an impact in the league, including those who have represented Seattle, and the importance of showcasing the sport internationally.

“It’s good for the league, and I think it’s just good for the sport,” Connor said. “There’s a huge community of which, little did I realize when I got into supporting hockey, the amount of Finnish talent and how good Finland is.”

Whether cheering from inside 32 Bar & Grill, waving rally towels after a Kraken goal, joining the public skate or following along with the team’s adventures overseas, fans found ways to make the occasion their own.

The Kraken may have been playing far from home, but the familiar cheers, shared experiences and community waiting in Seattle made sure they never felt too far away.

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