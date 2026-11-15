Kraken fans bring Finland to Seattle

“I saw that they were offering Finnish breakfast, and I was like, I don’t know about that,” she said. “But it was delicious.”

The flags, food and themed decorations helped bring a piece of Finland to Seattle, while rally towels gave fans another way to participate in the action.

Emily said having the opportunity to watch the team together, particularly with the games taking place so far from home, was one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience.

“I just think it’s awesome to be able to watch, given that it’s literally across the world at this point, and at 9 a.m. Seattle time,” Emily said. “So having something that we can come to and watch the team and have Finnish breakfast, which is really cool, kind of gets you immersed into the whole thing.”

The atmosphere also offered an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and meet other fans who share the same excitement for the team.

For Emily, seeing friends arrive throughout the morning and experiencing the occasion together added to what made the Global Series special.

“It’s just kind of building the community and having fun because this is such a cool thing,” she said.

Mike and Kara shared a similar appreciation for the opportunity to gather with fellow supporters, pointing to the food, company and excitement surrounding the international games.

While the breakfast specials were certainly a highlight, the opportunity to see the players experience Finland was another part of the trip fans enjoyed following.

The team’s social media coverage provided plenty of behind-the-scenes glimpses into their time overseas, from exploring local restaurants and experiencing Finnish traditions to spending time together away from the rink.