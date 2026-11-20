A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken controlled play throughout the game creating 60.5-percent of 5-on-5 shot volume and 69-percent of all shot quality.

+ Seattle also set a new franchise record for most shots on goal in a period. Previous mark was 20 (done 4x previously…. most recently Nov. 12th, 2024 - 2nd period vs CBJ).

+ The Kraken created 13 scoring chances off turnovers while only allowing the Canucks four chances to do the same.

+ Berkly Catton scored the first hat trick of his career with his eighth goal of the season. Last year it took him 62 games to score seven goals. Tonight was his nineteenth game.

+ New lines for the Kraken paid off for Lane Lambert and his staff. Catton’s line with Bobby McMann and Jordan Eberle was plus-3 in shot attempts and created 76.1-percent of all shot quality in 9:27 together.

+ Even more impressive, Matty Beniers, Mackie Samoskevich, and Kaapo Kakko were plus-7 in shot attempts in 12:24 of ice time and tilted the ice with 77.3-percent of all shot quality.

+ Beniers led all skaters in the game in offensive zone possession time (1:21) individually had 12 shot attempts, seven of which were on target.

+ Samoskevich had a team leading six controlled entries and tied Beniers for most controlled exits with eight.

+ Philipp Grubauer earned his fifth quality start of the season saving two more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced.

+ The best skaters in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com) were: Catton, Brandon Montour, Beniers, Samoskevich, and Ryker Evans.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):