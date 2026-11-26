The Kraken struggled to turn their offensive opportunities into production Wednesday night, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks despite generating chances throughout the contest.

Seattle finished with a 0-for-4 performance on the power play and was unable to find the back of the net, ultimately dropping a 3-1 loss to Chicago at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken had an early opportunity to take control when Mackie Samoskevich was awarded a penalty shot just over a minute into the game. However, he was unable to convert, extending Seattle’s franchise penalty-shot record to 0-for-7.

Despite the missed opportunity, Seattle continued to generate offensive pressure throughout the opening period. The Kraken recorded nine shots on goal before their first power play but managed just one shot during the man advantage. Their offensive struggles continued as they entered the second period looking for a breakthrough.

Seattle spent much of the game battling for possession and creating opportunities but struggled to turn those efforts into quality chances around the net. The Kraken had another opportunity on the power play late in the second period but failed to register a shot on goal during the advantage.

The third period presented another chance for Seattle to get its offense going, as the Kraken began the frame on the power play. Despite establishing some setup in the offensive zone, they were unable to put a shot on net, finishing the night without a goal on any of their four opportunities.

Chicago eventually broke through after an extended puck battle in Seattle’s defensive zone. The Blackhawks worked the puck past Brandon Montour, Vince Dunn and goaltender Joey Daccord to take a 1-0 lead with approximately 14 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Kraken continued looking for an answer, but Chicago added another goal on a subsequent power play, extending its advantage to 2-0.

They continued searching for an answer late in the third period, pulling Daccord for the extra attacker in an effort to spark a comeback. The move paid off when Jordan Eberle found the back of the net with three minutes remaining, cutting Chicago’s lead to 2-1, before Chicago quickly answered, scoring on the empty net.

Despite Eberle’s late goal providing a spark, Seattle couldn’t find another answer before the final horn.