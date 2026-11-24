The Kraken found themselves in a tight battle with the Ducks on Monday night before starting their three-game homestand with a 3-2 win. Neither team was able to find the back of the net through the first period. Seattle generated some early opportunities, recording seven shots on goal, but Anaheim’s defensive pressure, including six blocked shots, kept the Kraken from getting on the scoreboard.

The opening frame wasn’t without its share of physicality, either. Ducks forward Alex Killorn crashed into Joey Daccord outside the crease late in the period, resulting in a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct for Killorn and an embellishment penalty for Daccord. Seattle also had a strong start at the faceoff dot, winning 56.3% of its draws through the first 20 minutes.

The Kraken’s penalty kill became a major storyline in the second period. Josh Mahura was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking just past the halfway point, putting Seattle in a difficult spot against a Ducks team that has the most successful power play in the league. Despite entering the matchup with the league’s worst penalty kill, the Kraken successfully killed off all four minutes, limiting Anaheim to just one shot on goal during the advantage.

Offensively, however, Seattle had trouble finding their rhythm. The Kraken managed just three shots on goal in the second period, while Anaheim added eight to take a 14-10 advantage into the final frame.

Seattle finally broke through early in the third. Ben Meyers scored his second goal of the season just under three minutes into the period, with Matthew Wood picking up the assist to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

Anaheim responded at 15:54 when Cutter Gauthier scored off a faceoff to tie the game. Seattle had an opportunity to regain the lead on its first true power play of the night after Tristan Luneau was called for holding, but the Kraken couldn’t convert, recording just one shot during the man advantage.

Vince Dunn eventually restored Seattle’s lead, scoring with assists from Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann. The Ducks answered once again, however, as Sam Colangelo tied the game at 2-2 with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

With Anaheim continuing to push, Daccord and Brandon Montour came up with a huge defensive play to keep the game even and prevent the Ducks from taking the lead. That effort proved important as Seattle continued to battle for its own opportunity.

Kaapo Kakko delivered, finding the back of the net to give the Kraken the late game winning goal.