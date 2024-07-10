Catton feels right at home as prospect for Kraken

SEATTLE -- Berkly Catton wasted no time showing off his high-end offensive talent, dazzling in drills and scrimmages at his first development camp for the Seattle Kraken last week.

The 18-year-old center prospect, selected in the first round (No. 8) of the 2024 NHL Draft, and left a lasting impression on Kraken staff during the organization’s five-day camp with his elite stickhandling and playmaking.

“I thought, especially in the couple [scrimmages] we played at the end, you just saw how dynamic of a player he is,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “He’s a playmaker, quick with his stick. I really enjoyed watching him there in the last game we were playing, because he’s on full display for his skill and ability and playmaking.”

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Catton spent the last two seasons playing across Washington State from Seattle and led the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) as a 17-year-old.

After frequently crossing over the Cascade Mountains from Spokane these last two seasons to play games against the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips, Catton is familiar with the local hockey market in the Emerald City. This created a built-in familiarity between the Kraken and Catton, who called it "a comfort" to join Seattle's ranks.

“It’s pretty cool, always playing in Seattle,” Catton said. “Even when you go to Thunderbirds games, everyone’s wearing Seattle Kraken stuff, and it’s just… it’s a huge deal in Washington. And to get picked by them, even for all the Chiefs fans, they’re pretty pumped. Even for myself, it’s cool just being around all the time, then getting picked by this team, it’s super exciting.”