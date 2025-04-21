Seattle Kraken Announce Coaching Change 

SEATTLE, Wash. — April 21, 2025 — Today, the Seattle Kraken announced that they have relieved head coach Dan Bylsma of his duties.

“We thank Dan for his commitment and the energy he brought to our organization over the past four years at the NHL and AHL levels,” said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “After a thorough review of the season and our expectations for next year and beyond, we’ve made the difficult decision to move in a different direction behind the bench. Dan is a great person and a respected coach. He played an important role in the development of many of our young prospects and was a big part of our early success in Coachella Valley. We sincerely wish him and his family nothing but success moving forward.”

Bylsma was named the second head coach in franchise history on May 28, 2024, and guided the Kraken to a 35-41-6 record during the 2024-25 season. Bylsma joined the Kraken after spending the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons as the head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. He guided the Firebirds to a combined regular-season record of 94-32-18 over those two years. He was also an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers, Seattle’s AHL affiliate in the Kraken’s first year as an NHL team.

Francis will be available to media at the Kraken Community Iceplex on Tuesday, April 22 at 1 p.m.