Women’s Pro Hockey Coming to PNW 

Back in early January on one of those temperate Seattle winter Sundays, the neighborhood surrounding Climate Pledge Arena was buzzing with families, dads holding hands with daughters, couples, groups of girls wearing hockey jerseys and Kraken season ticket members, all cheerfully and excitedly heading to the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s “Takeover Tour” game between Boston and Montreal. It all added up to a high-decibel crowd of 12,608 watching Boston win a back-and-forth game, 3-2, in a shootout.
There’s now a resounding exclamation point on that outing. The PWHL announced Tuesday that Seattle will be the next expansion team, joining the original six franchises in Boston, Montreal, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, and Ottawa, plus the Vancouver expansion team named last week. The Seattle squad will begin play this coming 2025-26 season, and, before you ask, the team will operate as PWHL Seattle until a permanent brand identity is released, and the primary uniform color will be Emerald Green with a secondary hue of Cream.
The PWHL will hold an 11 a.m. private media event Wednesday emceed by Kraken Hockey Network analyst Alison Lukan at Climate Pledge Arena, the franchise’s future home venue with the team to be practicing at Kraken Community Iceplex. There is a livestream available of the event on pwhl.com and the PWHL’s YouTube channel.
PWHL Seattle joins the league’s single-entity ownership structure under The Walter Group in a financial model that is significantly upgrading the women’s professional hockey footprint. The Seattle franchise’s business and hockey operations will be entirely separate from the Kraken organization, which is thrilled to welcome the club to town.
“On behalf of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, I am proud to welcome the PWHL to Seattle,” said Samantha Holloway, Kraken owner. “Seattle is an incredible sports city and we’ve seen firsthand the passion for the women’s game – at both the USA vs. Canada “Rivalry Series” game [in 2002, drawing a national-team, on-American-soil record attendance of 14,551] and the PWHL “Takeover Tour.” We’re proud to grow the game of hockey at Kraken Community Iceplex. Together we’ll continue to inspire the next generation of hockey players and fans alike.”