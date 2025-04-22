Francis becomes Kraken president, Botterill new GM

Transition plan had been in the works for much of the past two years as team looks to emulate others by splitting some duties in a modern GM role that’s become ever-more-challenging

GM_Tandem_2568x1444
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Ron Francis has spent two years since his Kraken contract extension pondering a transition plan that Tuesday saw him elevated to president of hockey operations while Jason Botterill was promoted to executive vice president and general manager.

Botterill, 48, becomes the second GM in Kraken history after serving as an assistant during the first four seasons of the franchise’s existence. For Francis, 62, the move was a long-time coming and follows the trend of roughly a dozen other NHL teams dividing up the increasingly complex GM task.

“In the league today, there are a lot more demands in the GM chair,” Francis said ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. “And teams that I’ve talked to about this, in their experience it is a stronger model with two guys working together and trying to get things right."

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday with Botterill and Francis both in attendance along with team owner Samantha Holloway and CEO Tod Leiweke.

“I think what makes this a smooth transition is I’ve worked for the Kraken already, I know how we do things here and the people who make it happen,” said Botterill, who served as GM of the Buffalo Sabres for three seasons from 2017-2020 and won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh prior to that as an assistant GM under Jim Rutherford. “So, it’s not like a case where I’m somebody new coming in and have to learn how everything works. I already know our players, our prospects, our staff and we can just get down to work right away without us missing a beat.”

Tuesday’s move was unrelated to the Kraken decision Monday to fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season. Under Bylsma, the Kraken finished with a record of 35-41-6 and 76 points – which was five points fewer than a season ago when the team dismissed head coach Dave Hakstol and replaced him with Bylsma.

Botterill will head up the search for Bylsma’s replacement.

GM_Infographic_2568x1444

Botterill said he’ll welcome having Francis as president to assist on decisions, even though he’ll have roster control. He said he’s learned plenty watching Francis build the current roster and hopes to continue “taking the team in a positive direction to where we’re making the playoffs year after year.”

Francis agreed that while he’ll continue working closely with Botterill going forward, final decisions on player and personnel moves and strategy ultimately rest with him.

“We’ll have those discussions and I’ll give my opinion,” Francis said. “But I think, ultimately, he has got to have the ability to make the final call. Otherwise, it’s not fair to him to be in that chair and not have the ability to make the final call.”

Francis already worked as a co-GM alongside Botterill for Team Canada and its 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championship squad.

While playing for Canada from 1994-96, the Edmonton-born, Winnipeg-raised Botterill became the first player to win three consecutive gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship since that tournament became officially sanctioned in 1977. He went on to become a first round, 20th overall pick of the Dallas Stars in 1994, going on to play 88 career NHL games as a left wing for Dallas, Atlanta, Calgary and Buffalo before retiring from pro hockey in 2004-05 while in the AHL with Rochester.

For the Kraken, striving to build a sustained playoff team, having Francis as president enables him to devote more energy to some of the broader scope business side of things. Victor de Bonis remains team president of business operations, but the Kraken also having a president on the hockey side enables both aspects of the franchise to become increasingly aligned.

Perhaps the most notable of teams for which such a dual arrangement bred success was GM George McPhee becoming president of the Vegas Golden Knights after their second season and turning much of his prior function over to assistant Kelly McCrimmon. The Golden Knights went on to capture the Stanley Cup four years after that switch in 2023.

Francis said he consulted with several teams, including the Golden Knights, about such arrangements the past two years. He hopes the new model allows Jason to focus on the day-to-day of the NHL team, while giving him more opportunity to focus on Coachella Valley, work with team prospects and spend more time with Kraken pro scouts.

Francis said Botterill’s prior GM experience and his intricate knowledge of the Kraken’s system made the transition a natural choice.

“He doesn’t have to spend any time coming in and getting to know our personnel and getting to know how we operate,” Francis said. “He was here with us as we built this, so he knows our people. He knows how we operate. So, from that standpoint, it’s an easy transition for him.

“So, he can hit the ground running.”

