Francis becomes Kraken president, Botterill new GM

Ron Francis has spent two years since his Kraken contract extension pondering a transition plan that Tuesday saw him elevated to president of hockey operations while Jason Botterill was promoted to executive vice president and general manager.

Botterill, 48, becomes the second GM in Kraken history after serving as an assistant during the first four seasons of the franchise’s existence. For Francis, 62, the move was a long-time coming and follows the trend of roughly a dozen other NHL teams dividing up the increasingly complex GM task.

“In the league today, there are a lot more demands in the GM chair,” Francis said ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. “And teams that I’ve talked to about this, in their experience it is a stronger model with two guys working together and trying to get things right."

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday with Botterill and Francis both in attendance along with team owner Samantha Holloway and CEO Tod Leiweke.

“I think what makes this a smooth transition is I’ve worked for the Kraken already, I know how we do things here and the people who make it happen,” said Botterill, who served as GM of the Buffalo Sabres for three seasons from 2017-2020 and won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh prior to that as an assistant GM under Jim Rutherford. “So, it’s not like a case where I’m somebody new coming in and have to learn how everything works. I already know our players, our prospects, our staff and we can just get down to work right away without us missing a beat.”

Tuesday’s move was unrelated to the Kraken decision Monday to fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season. Under Bylsma, the Kraken finished with a record of 35-41-6 and 76 points – which was five points fewer than a season ago when the team dismissed head coach Dave Hakstol and replaced him with Bylsma.

Botterill will head up the search for Bylsma’s replacement.