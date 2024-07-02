Dumoulin traded to Ducks by Kraken for 4th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Defenseman had 16 points last season, won Stanley Cup twice with Penguins

Dumoulin_SEA_up-close

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brian Dumoulin was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 32-year-old defenseman had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 80 games for Seattle last season while averaging 17:01 of ice time. 

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017), Dumoulin has 155 points (25 goals, 130 assists) in 626 regular-season games with the Kraken and Penguins and 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

He has one season remaining on the two-year, $6.3 million contract ($3.15 million average annual value) he signed with Seattle on July 1, 2023.

Dumoulin was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

