Kraken hiring Campbell will open doors for women, Flyers guest coach says

'Our profession is now expanding,' according to Morey, who has 13 years behind Princeton bench

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Cara Morey is no stranger to coaching high-level men's hockey players through her guest coaching stint at Philadelphia Flyers development camp the past three seasons.

But Jessica Campbell being hired by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday as the first woman to be an NHL assistant coach has opened an entirely new set of doors for women's coaches at all levels of hockey. Campbell had worked as an assistant on the staff of new Kraken coach Dan Bylsma with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League the previous two seasons.

"I think it's really cool, cool for women," said Morey, who will begin her 14th season as coach of the women's hockey team at Princeton University. "I think that she got into a good spot and they must have done a really good job and they brought her along. Just really awesome to see more doors open for us because mostly in my profession, it was U.S. college hockey, then it grew a little bit and they started paying Canadian college hockey [coaches], now we have the pro league [Professional Women's Hockey League], and now maybe we've got some more doors. So for me, it's just our profession is now expanding, and there's a lot more doors open."

On Wednesday, Campbell said, “Though I am honored to be the first, I don't want to be the only," and Morey is someone capable of following in her path. Working with Flyers prospects certainly has given her a unique view compared to some her colleagues.

She's had the chance to spend time with the Philadelphia coaching staff, including some casual conversations with coach John Tortorella. But what makes her the happiest now is being viewed just like the other Flyers development coaches, whether it's on the ice or in meetings.

"My communication style is going to be different from a lot of the men," she said. "I might use different words ... hearing it from different voices and different ways of teaching, I think they seem to really appreciate it.

"I don't know why I'm always surprised, but every year I'm surprised because they'll come to me and they're asking questions. Or now they're just yelling across the ice like, 'Cara, what do I do on this drill?' So I think for them, it's becoming quite normal."

Prior to her post at Princeton, Morey played three seasons as a defenseman with Montreal and Brampton of the National Women's Hockey League (2001-04).

And though she enjoys her job, the 45-year-old now knows there is the potential to work at the highest levels of the game.

"Your mindset is in one place for a while and then it starts to change as you get older," she said. "I really love what I do, and I love where I am. And right now it's the best place for me. 

"But looking years out, you just never know. The coaching profession is always moving. I've already been there for 13 or 14 years, which is long for a coach. I'm pretty happy with where I'm at, but yet the more I go to this, the more I realize that it's something I could do."

