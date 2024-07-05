Kraken hiring Campbell will open doors for women, Flyers guest coach says

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Cara Morey is no stranger to coaching high-level men's hockey players through her guest coaching stint at Philadelphia Flyers development camp the past three seasons.

But Jessica Campbell being hired by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday as the first woman to be an NHL assistant coach has opened an entirely new set of doors for women's coaches at all levels of hockey. Campbell had worked as an assistant on the staff of new Kraken coach Dan Bylsma with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League the previous two seasons.

"I think it's really cool, cool for women," said Morey, who will begin her 14th season as coach of the women's hockey team at Princeton University. "I think that she got into a good spot and they must have done a really good job and they brought her along. Just really awesome to see more doors open for us because mostly in my profession, it was U.S. college hockey, then it grew a little bit and they started paying Canadian college hockey [coaches], now we have the pro league [Professional Women's Hockey League], and now maybe we've got some more doors. So for me, it's just our profession is now expanding, and there's a lot more doors open."