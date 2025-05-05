Catton, Spokane Win Battle of Top Prospects

In a series featuring two formidable Kraken prospects, 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton and his Spokane Chiefs won the Western Hockey League Western Conference title Thursday in a 6-4 win over Portland to sweep the best-of-seven series. But it wasn’t for lack of effort or production from 2022 fourth-rounder and Winterhawks defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, who finished the WHL postseason with 33 points in 18 games, third best in the league and tops with 29 assists.

Jugnauth notched assists on Portland’s first three goals as the Winterhawks did not exit the postseason without taking a late lead before the home-squad Chiefs scored two late goals and an empty netter for a 6-4 final. Jugnauth was named Third Star of the Game. Spokane moves on to the WHL final against Eastern Conference winner Medicine Hat, which swept Lethbridge and Kraken prospect defenseman Caden Price in a Wednesday victory.

Plan on lots of goals: Spokane has scored 85 goals (not a typo) in 15 games while Medicine Hat has tallied 65 in 13 games. Portland finished with 73 goals in 18 games, calculating to Jugnauth officially being involved in 45 of those scores.

For his part, 18-year-old Spokane captain Catton continued his red-hot point production, which has sizzled for months. He finished the first two rounds of the playoffs with 35 points in 15 games, tied for second for most points and third in the WHL in assists with 27. Fun fact: Both players wear the No. 27 for their teams and had an extended moment in the handshake line with both likely glad they will be future teammates instead of opponents. Catton is going to get a full chance to make the Kraken roster next fall and Jugnauth has committed to NCAA Michigan State for the 2025-26 season.

The Spokane and Medicine Hat sweeps marked the first time in WHL history that both conference finals have lasted just the minimum. No doubt the Spokane Arena will be high-decibel with plenty of fans recalling that the last time the Chiefs were in the WHL final was 2008, when they earned the league Ed Chynoweth Cup and went to win the coveted Memorial Cup, the championship of the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Spokane has appeared in four previous finals with a 2-2 record and advanced to win the Memorial Cup in both WHL title years.

The WHL final round begins Friday at Medicine Hat in southeast Alberta with Game 2 Sunday. The series moves to Spokane for the Games 3 (May 13) and 4 (May 14). If necessary, Game 5 will be in Spokane and Games 6 and 7 back in Medicine Hat. The latter three games are to be announced.