Tolvanen, Catton each sign contract with Kraken

Forward had been restricted free agent; center taken with No. 8 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

sea_signings

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eeli Tolvanen signed a two-year, $6.95 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.475 million.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 81 games for the Kraken last season.

Selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Tolvanen has 19 points (57 goals, 62 assists) in 264 regular-season games for the Predators and Kraken and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Seattle also signed Berkly Catton to a three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract on Friday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

Selected by the Kraken with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old center led Spokane and was fourth in the Western Hockey League last season with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games. He was the third draft-eligible WHL skater since 2000 to top 115 points in a season, joining Connor Bedard (143 points in 2022-23) and Nic Petan (120 in 2012-13).

