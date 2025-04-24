Worlds View for Beniers, Daccord

Kraken center brings deep experience and international success to Team USA roster, Seattle goaltender earns first appearance at World Championship that starts May 9

matty_beniers_joey_daccord
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Let the Men’s Worlds roster announcements begin. Team USA released its initial roster for the upcoming 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship tournament that drops the first puck May 9 in Denmark and Sweden as the two nations co-host the tourney. Kraken stars Matty Beniers and Joey Daccord were named to the squad, adding another international honor for Beniers and a first opportunity for Daccord, who finished top 10 in the NHL goaltender statistics that matter most to the league’s front offices.

The Americans will open their play in Herning, DNK, against the host nation, which will include Kraken prospect and 2023 second-round draft choice Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who deeply impressed coaches and teammates alike in eight games for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley this spring. Beniers is looking forward to the Worlds as a jumpstart to summer training.

“I'm excited to get back and get ready to work on my game this summer after going to Worlds to go play a little bit more hockey,” said Beniers during the team’s exit interviews last week. “Have some fun there, try to win a gold and then get right back in the weight room, get back on the ice to build my game.”

Beniers will aim to win a second gold medal, his first coming at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship as a key member of a squad that beat host nation Canada, 2-0, in the gold-medal game at Edmonton. That summer, Beniers and his American teammates won bronze at the 2021 Men’s Worlds, and he was the youngest member of the 2022 USA Olympic team.

For Daccord, his route to the Kraken No. 1 goaltender role has proved a longer journey. The chance to play for his country at Worlds is a validation of Daccord’s hard work and dedication to his craft, both on and off the ice. It will be his first IIHF World Championship appearance.

His fellow Team USA goalies will be the Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman and Los Angeles Kings prospect Hampton Slukynsky, who just led Western Michigan to its first-ever NCAA title in his freshman year.

Beniers is part of a forwards group that includes Tage Thompson (Buffalo), Logan Cooley (Utah), Clayton Keller (Utah), Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim) Drew O’Connor (Vancouver), Connor Garland (Vancouver Canucks) and Frank Nazar III (Chicago).The Americans will be coached by San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

