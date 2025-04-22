Kraken Made Difficult Coaching Decision

Search begins for replacement for Dan Bylsma, who spent the past four years coaching for the Kraken organization at the NHL and AHL levels

bylsma
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma has been relieved of his duties one season into his tenure as the second bench boss in franchise history.

No immediate replacement was announced. The Kraken finished five points behind their record of a season ago.

Bylsma had guided Coachella Valley to successive Calder Cup appearances in the Firebirds’ first two seasons while serving as an assistant coach the prior year when the Kraken split a Charlotte Checkers affiliate with the Florida Panthers. He coached several current young Kraken players during that AHL time, including Shane Wright, Joey Daccord, Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye.

“We thank Dan for his commitment and the energy he brought to our organization over the past four years at the NHL and AHL levels,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “After a thorough review of the season and our expectations for next year and beyond, we’ve made the diﬃcult decision to move in a diﬀerent direction behind the bench.

“Dan is a great person and a respected coach. He played an important role in the development of many of our young prospects and was a big part of our early success in Coachella Valley. We sincerely wish him and his family nothing but success moving forward.”

The Kraken this past season struggled with early injuries to Vince Dunn and Jordan Eberle and never quite got their season fully on track. The team played better after the March 7 trade deadline, going 9-8-2 down the stretch after dealing away Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev.

Bylsma spoke at his final media session last Wednesday about the team being “disappointed, almost to a man” about the past season’s performance.

News Feed

Joey Daccord On Wearing Mic And Staying Authentic 

Three for Three: SEA Prospects Boost Firebird

Springboard and Springtime in Coachella Valley

Giving Kraken Fans More 

Kraken Coach Bylsma Learned Who He Could Count On

4th Kraken Awards Go to Daccord, Montour, Schwartz

As Fan Appreciation Night Turns

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Los Angeles

KHN: ‘John Bon Forsi’ and Other On-Air Bloopers

Kings (47-24-9) at Kraken (35-40-6) | 7:30 p.m.

Kraken Finishing On High Note With Big Hopes Ahead 

WHL Update: Extra, Extra, Double Extra

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs St. Louis

Schwartz gets 25th, Wright his 19th in Kraken win

Kraken (34-40-6) vs Blues (43-30-7) | 7:00 p.m.

Where ‘Unbreakable’ Records Get Obliterated 

Learning To Never Say Never

Resourcefulness To Help Conserve Resources