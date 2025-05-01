Prospecting in AHL Postseason

Before the American Hockey League Coachella Valley Firebirds continue ascent of the steep playoff ladder that is the Pacific Division bracket by facing No. 2 seed Abbotsford (BC) in asecond-round that starts Thursday in southern California, first-year CVF coach Derek Laxdal, not one for false praise, took a few moments to commend his squad, the third-youngest roster in the league when the 2024-25 hockey year started.

“I just think our guys making the playoffs is a pretty good accomplishment by the group of guys we have, the young players we have,” said Laxdal after the Firebirds closed out division rival Calgary Saturday. “Then obviously getting through a hard, physical veteran team in the first round shows a lot of the work and adversity our players have gone through this year. [Saturday], we didn’t have a full lineup again. The guys in the lineup gave it their all and did a great job of shutting down that team, and then obviously there was [Nikke] Kokko in the pipes [his first AHL shutout]. That was a prototypical playoff game where our guys got a goal, we checked well, we shut them down ... I thought our ‘D’ did a great job of handling their skill and size.”

For Kokko’s part, the Finnish AHL rookie and Kraken 2022 second-round draft choice said he was “really happy for how we played out third period better than last time and I think that’s why we are today.” Kokko was referring to Calgary scoring three third-period goals in Game 1, the tying score with seven seconds left in regulation, to force nearly full periods of overtime before center Mitchell Stephens notched a heroic game-winning, series-altering goal.

Lessons learned from the third-period letdown were clearly applied to Game 2 and will no doubt be top of mind as Coachella Valley now faces an Abbotsford Canucks team that finished second in the rugged Pacific Division, just two points out of first-place to miss out on the only bye in the division. The other three AHL divisions all mete out two first-round byes, skipping the nail-biting sort of best-of-three first-round from which the Firebirds advanced. Abbotsford finished the regular season 8-1-1 and finished off No. 7 Tucson in the first round with a 5-0 shellacking in the loser-goes-home Game 3.

Series Begins with Two Firebirds Home Games

The second-round, best-of-five divisional series begins with Games 1 and 2 at Coachella Valley Thursday and Saturday. Higher-seed Abbotsford gets to host the final three games (if Games 4 and 5 are necessary). The Vancouver affiliate battled through several injuries to key players during the season but are now well fortified for the postseason with reassignments from the NHL Canucks and other players returning from injury. The challenge is similar to how Laxdal characterized Calgary, facing an opponent that plays hard and physical with skill and size. As Laxdal said, “We have to match their physicality” and he is clearly giving plenty of responsibility to Kraken prospects.

Firebirds defensemen Ville Ottavainen (2021 fourth-rounder) and AHL rookie Ty Nelson (2022 third-rounder) are both playing formidable minutes on the back end with responsible defensive work that Laxdal has praised. Ottavainen earned the primary assist on the Game 1 overtime winner. It’s worth noting that five of the six Coachella Valley goals in the series were set up on primary assists from prospects, including Jani Nyman, Jagger Firkus, Jacob Melanson, and Ottavainen in Game 1 and 18-year-old 2024 second-rounder Nathan Villeneuve in the winning goal of Game 2. The sixth CVF goal was unassisted, scored by veteran John Hayman with a deft steal and an empty-goal to seal Game 2.

Getting Physical with Villeneuve and Melanson

While no one across the Kraken and Firebirds organization thinks any way but glowingly about the AHL leadership and gritty, skilled contributions of the aforementioned Hayden, Laxdal made a move mid-period in Game 2 that focused on prospects Villeneuve and Melanson, revealing promise for both players and Kraken seasons to come. Laxdal was worried about Calgary’s sudden momentum leading to the game’s first goal for the wrong team.

“There was a little push in the second period at the 10-minute mark,” said Laxdal. “I made a line change. I moved up Melanson and moved back Hayden just to put a little bit of juice on twolines. I knew I had Villenueve one line, had Melanson on the other. I thought that gave us a little bit of a spark. It kind of got us on our toes a little bit more. We started to push. I thought from that point on, I liked our game.”

Hayden, the pro’s pro who regularly makes the point the Firebirds success without the teamcaptain and clutch performer Max McCormick is even more impressive for a third straight CVF postseason, said he was not only good with the change but admired the strategy.

“It’s been a matter of building chemistry and new chemistry throughout the year,” said Hayden. “The four [forward] lines the last two games, I thought, proved to work well together. But Laxwill even switches mid-game. It's nice that everyone has played with each other at different points during the year, because it makes in-game transitions even easier ... a lot of these young guys are well on their way to long NHL careers.”

Laxdal said Round 2 promises more valuable experience for a roster with some dozen prospects on the rise: “This is the best thing an NHL organization can ask for player development, is to have your young players go through playoff series and move on to the next round. These are the moments where these kids take huge steps. You may not see it until next year, but this is part of the process for the development of our young Kraken.”