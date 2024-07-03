Campbell becomes 1st woman to coach in NHL, named Kraken assistant

Follows Bylsma to Seattle after 2 seasons with AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley

Jessica Campbell Seatle Kraken
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jessica Campbell became the first woman to be named an NHL coach when she was hired as a Seattle Kraken assistant on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old joined Dan Bylsma's staff after the latter was named the second coach in Kraken history May 28. Campbell was Bylsma's assistant for Seattle's American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley the past two seasons.

"During our tenure in Coachella Valley, I saw firsthand Jessica's commitment to player development," Bylsma said. "Her ability to establish relationships with her players, specifically Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans, was an important factor in this hire. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with her at the NHL level."

Campbell joined a growing group of women to coach an NHL game when she joined Bylsma behind the bench for the Kraken's 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in split-squad preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 26, 2023. She followed Kori Cheverie after the latter was a guest coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins the day before. Cheverie coached Montreal of the Professional Women's Hockey League this season.

Coachella Valley named Campbell the first woman full-time assistant in the AHL on July 4, 2022.

"The reason why we hired her, we didn't hire her because she's female, we hired her because we thought she's a good coach," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said May 28. "She has an interesting background with not only skating, but skill development, and that's been a big part of what they've been able to do with Coachella Valley."

Campbell helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2022-23 and again this past season. She coached on-ice sessions at Kraken training camp and was the first woman to coach at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship when she was an assistant for Germany, a team that included Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Jessica Campbell split SEA

© Seattle Kraken

"There was a moment when I realized that I was coaching NHL players on our team and competing against NHL players," Campbell told the Kraken website the day she was hired by Coachella Valley. "My words were welcomed, and I was respected. I realized I can do this."

Campbell began her hockey career as a child playing with and against boys in her hometown of Rocanville, Saskatchewan, where girls hockey wasn't an option for her at the time. She played four seasons as a forward at Cornell University, and professionally for Calgary of the Canadian Women's Hockey League and Malmo of the Swedish Women's Hockey League. She also skated for silver-medal winning Canada at the 2015 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Following Campbell's playing career, she started working as a skating and skills coach. That launched her on a coaching career that has taken her back to Malmo, Tri-City of the United States Hockey League and Nurnberg of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she instructed a group of NHL veterans in Kelowna, British Columbia, including defenseman Luke Schenn (Nashville Predators), forward Tyson Jost (Buffalo Sabres), forward Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders) and former Predators captain Shea Weber.

"I grew up as a young player dreaming of playing in the NHL because that's all I knew," Campbell said. "I never imagined being able to coach at this level. It's just putting my head down, doing the work, and where it takes me, it takes me. I'm obviously honored to be on this path and continuing to just do the good work that it takes to hopefully reach that goal."

The Kraken also named Bob Woods an assistant coach on Wednesday.

"This is an important day for our organization," Francis said. "We’re bringing in valuable coaching experience to our staff and are confident that both Bob and Jessica will make an immediate impact for our team."

The Kraken (34-35-3) fired Dave Hakstol on April 29. They failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing sixth in the Pacific Division, one season after advancing to the Western Conference Second Round, a seven-game loss to the Dallas Stars.

Bylsma, who will coach in the NHL for the first time since 2016-17 with the Buffalo Sabres, is 320-190-55 in 565 NHL games coaching the Penguins and Sabres, guiding Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup in 2009.

NHL.com independent correspondent Darren Brown contributed to this report

