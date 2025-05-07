Firebirds, Prospects Aiming for Road Success

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have experienced enough de ja vu for this postseason, please and thank you. After staking a 3-0 first-period lead against Abbotsford (BC) in Saturday’s second-round Game 2 in the American Hockey League postseason, the Kraken affiliate fell behind 4-3 by mid-third period. But the Firebirds rallied to score a tying goal with six minutes remaining in regulation and mustered an overtime winner five minutes into extra time. Whew, the series is tied 1-1 with the next three games of the best-of-five series across the border, beginning with Wednesday's 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Saturday game’s up-down-up again nature was a little too familiar: In this spring’s first series in Coachella Valley's attempt to win its third straight Western Conference in the first three years of franchise history, the Firebirds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 1 after two periods. Division rival Calgary roared back with three third-period goals, the last one tallied with six seconds left in regulation. Veteran center Mitchell Stephens tipped in a blue-line shot by Kraken defenseman and 2021 fourth-round draft pick Ville Ottavainen for a triple-overtime winning goal.

“Obviously, we're making it hard on ourselves,” said Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson, who scored Saturday’s overtime winner and earned the primary assist on the late-in-regulation tying goal. “Just like we did against Calgary. When we get that lead, we need to learn to play with it and not kind of sit back. We’ve got momentum now [tying the series at 1-1]. We need to stay with that and carry it into Abbotsford. And if we keep playing the same way we did in the first and third periods [in Game 2], we're gonna be fine.”

For his part, Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal was upbeat after Saturday’s and no less positive going into the road games ahead of his squad. He likes what he is seeing from his defensive corps and AHL rookie Nikke Kokko in goal.

“Our defense played great [Saturday],” said Laxdal. “Give the guys a lot of credit. Our game defensively was solid in both games. Wow, we just got to get ready on the road. They came out of [Coachella Valley] with a split and now it's basically a three-game series in Abbotsford.”

If Melanson sounds like a veteran talking on behalf of his team, well, his performance in the first four games during these 2025 Calder Cup playoffs rates among the best from the Firebirds so far. Along with playing a physical two-way game that riles up opponents, Melanson generated several scoring chances in Saturday’s Game 2, finishing with six shots against an Abbotsford squad that finished second in the Pacific Division during the regular season.

Melanson on Upward Arc

Melanson has been playing on the top two CV lines and showing impressive rush speed to go with the hard-nosed game he plays and has modeled after veteran Firebirds forward John Hayden. Melanson also appeared in 18 games last spring during the CVF’s advancement to the Calder Cup Final, notching six points (two goals, four assists) and “learning tons” in his rookie season.

“The pace of play in the AHL playoffs is a big adjustment, even just going through last year’s regular season and once you get to the playoffs, it's a big step,” said Melanson. “But I feel like this year I can handle myself and play with the best of them and really be an impact player.”

Melanson turned heads at last fall’s Kraken training camp and was to a strong start in Coachella Valley when a major lower-body injury kept him out of the lineup long-term, making his play down the regular stretch and into the playoffs even more impressive. He is playing with confidence and his offensive game appears on cue.

“I feel like offense is another area to my game where I can help the team,” said Melanson during a Tuesday afternoon phone conversation. “Even if I'm not on the scoresheet, I can still help the team, being physical, bringing energy and being reliable defensively. When I'm able to add that offensive side and put up a goal or like make a nice play, I feel like that helps the team even more.”

There’s a root cause for Kraken fans to anticipate more growth in the rugged forward’s “offensive side.” He was a 50-goal scorer in his final year in juniors and added eight more in a 14-game playoff run. But Saturday’s overtime GWG was his first overtime score in juniors and pros.

Kraken Prospects Prospering

Melanson was Saturday’s headliner, but other Kraken prospects are delivering responsible two-way play and big moments in the offensive zone. AHL rookie defenseman and 2022 third-rounder Ty Nelson scored his first postseason goal as a pro in Saturday’s three-goal game and has effectively improved month over month all year. The draft class of 2022 has been performing at a high standard as well, with second-round forwards Jagger Firkus and Jani Nyman, plus starting goalie Nikke Kokko. Ryan Winterton, the 2021 third pick, scored on the first shift of Saturday’s Game 2.

After the Firebirds prepared with a spirited practice in BC on Tuesday, Melanson and teammates were planning on getting plenty of rest. The squad plays Wednesday and Friday, then Sunday if necessary.

“Getting rest and recovering is definitely a big priority this time of year,” said Melanson. Every game you feel more beat-up and you probably feel 10 times more tired than you would in a regular season. Taking the time to get a good night's sleep and getting good food in your body is massive.”