Kraken Film Room: Playing With Ease – Ryker Evans’ first NHL Point

Depth has always become a key part of the identity of the Seattle Kraken. And that was reinforced once again when defender Ryker Evans was called up from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. In seven games, the 22-year-old has four points (0-4-4) – all primary assists and has proven to be an asset both at even strength and on the power play.

And while points matter, it’s the work that goes into getting those points that can provide us even more insight on the player. And so, as part of our Playing with Ease series presented by GEICO, we wanted to take a look at the “how” behind Evans’ very first contribution on the scoresheet.

Let’s dig in.

December 12 – Florida at Seattle

Evans earned his first point in his fourth NHL game, and it was a beauty.

Evans and his partner Brian Dumoulin were playing in tandem with Seattle’s fourth line and here’s how the goal came to be. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare wins a faceoff with help from Kailer Yamamoto who then promptly delivers the puck to Evans.