Kraken Score First, But Fall in STL

The Kraken and St. Louis traded goals in Sunday’s matinee during the first period, then the home squad Blues pulled ahead for good by scoring just over a minute into the third period when forward Jordan Kyrou wristed on a Joey Daccord rebound.

St. Louis scored an insurance goal later third period when the recent unfortunate puck luck surfaced for the Kraken when Blues captain Brayden Schenn, tied up by Justin Schultz, managed a poor-angle shot that ricocheted off Daccord’s right skate blade and into the net. Daccord was sprawled forward, attempting a poke check. A late-empty netter made it a 4-1 final.

Seattle is now 33-34-13 with two games remaining in the regular season, Tuesday in Winnipeg and Thursday at Minnesota. The Kraken finished with 20 shots on goal and went zero-for-three on power play opportunities.

McCann Kickstarts

The Kraken stepped on the ice in St. Louis just 22 hours after Saturday’s puck drop in Dallas. The hometown Blues were knocked out of playoff contention Friday, losing to Carolina, while Vegas defeated Minnesota. It’s not surprising that both teams didn’t generate much offense in the early going of Sunday’s matinee.

But the Kraken’s leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, kickstarted matters with a solo goal 14-and-a-half minutes into the game. McCann, always a diligent backchecker, stripped the puck from Blues defenseman Marco Scandella high in the Seattle zone and quickly pivoted toward the STL goal on a breakaway with speed. Goalie Joel Hofer, familiar to WHL Portland Winterhawks as a solid performer from 2018 to 202, awaited McCann’s sudden arrival. McCann unleashed his elite wrist shot to beat Hofer short-side and upper right corner. It’s McCann’s 29th goal of the year after scoring 27 in Year 1 of the Seattle and 40 last regular season.