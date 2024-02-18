Playing With Ease: Teamwork makes the Dream Work

For the second straight year, the Kraken went into TD Garden and beat the team atop the standings in the East Conference. It was an impressive win. Not just because of the caliber of the opponent, but because Seattle was able to find a way in a game where they were outshot and gave up the first goal of the game.

Plenty of credit for what would eventually be a 4-1 win over the Bruins goes to Boston product Joey Daccord who was stellar in goal, but it also goes to the Kraken skaters who, as Dave Hakstol said post-game, “made plays at the right time.”

And there could be no better example of doing that than the game winning goal. The score came late in the second period and brought together a Boston-area native who had a three-point night, an All-Star, and a player who joined the team last season through a smart waiver wire pickup.

So how did that goal come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

In the second period, the game was tied 1-1 and Boston was tilting the ice their way (ultimately generating 27 shot attempts to Seattle’s 20 in the middle frame).

The Matty Beniers line (with Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann) was on the ice in what was Beniers’ fourteenth shift of the game. With just under three minutes to play and the puck in the Kraken’s offensive zone, McCann – and shortly thereafter Eberle – correctly went for a change.

Onto the ice came Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen but with Boston gaining possession, (and since he was on the opposite side of the ice as the bench), Beniers stayed with the play.

The three moved into the defensive zone as the Bruins set up camp and cycled the puck for the next 24 seconds.