Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken deserved the win tonight. In 5-on-5 play, they generated 60-percent of both shot volume and shot quality.
- The Kraken doubled up the Wild on shots from the slot with four (two by Jordan Eberle) while allowing only two.
- Seattle did the same in terms of rush chances with a plus-2 advantage over Minnesota.
- All four Kraken forward lines were effective at tilting the ice Seattle’s way with no line below 58-percent in terms of shot volume.
- For the second straight game, the line of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Brandon Tanev and Tomas Tatar stood out. While they did not score, they had an advantage over Minnesota of 78-percent to 22-percent in terms of shot quality.
- Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen took the most time against Minnesota’s top line and kept Kirill Kaprizov underwater in terms of building an offensive edge.
- Tye Kartye’s goal and Yanni Gourde’s first goal came 54 seconds apart, marking the ninth time this season the Kraken had an OWN-OWN response goal
- Yanni Gourde scored his second shorthanded goal of the game and joined Travis Konecny (Oct. 21 at DAL), Mark Stone (Nov. 4 vs. COL), Pavel Buchnevich (Nov. 11 at COL) and Dylan Cozens (March 2 vs. VGK) as the only players this season with two or more such tallies in a single game.
- The last NHL player to have a shorthanded goal as the game-winner was Travis Konecny for the Flyers on April 13 of this year.
- The last NHL player to have an empty-net shorthanded goal as the game-winner was Isac Lundestrom for the Ducks on December 1, 2021.