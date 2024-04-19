Wild Finish to the Season

ST PAUL, MN - The final game of the season for both Seattle and Minnesota was made up of calls and responses. First, each team scored on a power play in the opening period. Then, took three penalties racked up on both sides, each team scored on a breakaway. But one of those goals was a short-handed score by Yanni Gourde, and after Tye Kartye established the first lead of the game for the Kraken, Gourde would get his second shorty of the night.

And while the Wild pushed late, pulling within one, the Kraken held on to end the season on a high note with a 4-3 win.

“Sometimes these games are hard to play,” Dave Hakstol said. “But I like the way our guys showed up, played from the drop of the puck. (The) second period was a good period to turn the momentum our way and put ourselves in a good position and then obviously a little bit of a crazy third, but, a good way to close it out… I just told our guys I appreciated their will to continue fighting and battling, including right down to the wire tonight.”