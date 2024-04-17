Kraken Rally, Lose a Close One

In a game with playoff implications for host Winnipeg, the Kraken rallied from 3-1 deficit behind alternate captain Yanni Gourde to even the score after the first two periods. The tight play continued halfway into the final period when a Jets power play (Jared McCann whistled off the tripping) tilted the game into the home squad’s direction.

Winnipeg forward Tyler Toffoli scored his 33rd goal of the season on the ensuing power play in what converted the game-winning goal and a 4-3 victory that gives the Jets home-ice advantage in the first round of the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. Toffoli, acquired at the trade deadline, has scored seven goals in 17 games for the Jets.

In the waning minutes, another Kraken comeback was stalled by a four-minute double-minor against rookie Ryker Evans, who unintentionally drew blood on a high stick against Jets forward Gabriel Valardi. But the Kraken penalty killers snuffed the shorthandedness, with recent newcomer to the units, Tye Kartye, firmly in the mix. Seattle had trouble generating scorings chances during final shifts. The Kraken are 33-35-13 for the season with the Game 82 finale set for Thursday at Minnesota.