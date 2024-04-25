New, More Ways to Watch the Kraken

Team unveils groundbreaking deal to air games on local TV stations throughout the Pacific Northwest, plus option to stream games on Amazon Prime Video

1280x720 template
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

In a busy offseason intended to improve all things, the franchise announced two new broadcast partners to increase over-the-air and streaming options for fans, Thursday. The innovative and next-generation deal features multi-year partnerships with TEGNA and Prime Video in place for next season.

The move marks a departure from ROOT Sports, which broadcast the NHL’s 32nd franchise’s games during its first three seasons.

Starting this fall, all non-nationally televised Kraken games will be broadcast on KONG with 15 games simulcast on KING 5 in Seattle. Both stations are owned by TEGNA.

In addition, across Washington, Oregon and Alaska, Amazon Prime members will be able to watch all non-nationally televised Kraken games on Prime Video at no additional cost. The streaming slate will include preseason, regular season and, thinking positively, the first round of playoffs. The Kraken are the first National Hockey League team to strike a deal with the streamer giant.

Fans throughout the Pacific Northwest will be served even more expansively. TEGNA has reached arrangements to carry Kraken games not nationally televised (the NHL can select up to 13 games for broadcast on TNT and ESPN channels) on KGW, the NBC affiliate in Portland and KREM, the CBS affiliate in Spokane. TEGNA is working on additional broadcast companies and stations to come on board this summer to supersize the over-the-air choices in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

BroadcastAnnouncement_Map_16x9

“Root has been a terrific partner for us; we have appreciated their support as we determined our broadcast plans moving forward,” said Kraken owner, Sam Holloway. “Today’s announcement is a game changer for our fans. Our goal is to increase the ways they can watch our games - whether they’re cheering us on at home or on the go. To have both TEGNA and Prime Video as trusted partners is a dream come true. I can’t wait for more fans to fall in love with Kraken hockey.”

The organization has been listening to fan feedback on the broadcast, including on-air talent covering games. John Forslund, JT Brown, Eddie Olczyk, Alison Lukan and Nick Olczyk will continue broadcasting the games next season. The team’s broadcast has been widely praised and was named number one in The Athletic’s 2023 NHL broadcast rankings, voted by fans.

“Our collaboration with the Seattle Kraken marks a significant milestone in our commitment to celebrating the essence of local sports on local broadcast television,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We look forward to bringing every thrilling moment of Kraken hockey to all viewers in the Pacific Northwest as we build on our long-standing commitment to the region.”

“Seattle Kraken hockey is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest, and we're thrilled to bring Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska access to Kraken games on Prime Video,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships for Prime Video. “Live Kraken games add to our growing selection of premium live sports and deliver additional value for Prime members throughout the Kraken home footprint.”

As the team’s official television partnership, KING 5 becomes a go-to source for Kraken news and behind-the-scenes features, led by sports director/personality Paul Silvi.

“This is a pivotal moment for professional sports, and we are excited to unite KING 5’s legacy of storytelling excellence with the sheer excitement of Seattle Kraken hockey,” said Silvi. “The Kraken and KING 5 are perfect partners to bring more hockey games and coverage to more fans across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

The team will share more news about what fans can expect from next year’s broadcast later this summer when the NHL schedule is released.

News Feed

Gathering Momentum in AHL, Europe

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Ron Francis

One for All and All for Our Planet

Firkus, Jugnauth Advance in WHL

Fan(tastic) Appreciation

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

Wild Finish to the Season

Kraken (33-35-13) at Wild (39-33-9) | 4:00 p.m.

Firing Up in Coachella Valley

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Winnipeg

Kraken Rally, Lose a Close One

Kraken (33-34-13) at Jets (50-24-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Kokko Plays Lead Role in Finland

Jani Nyman’s Adventure 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at St. Louis

Kraken Score First, But Fall in STL

Kraken (33-33-13) at Blues (42-33-5) | 10:00 a.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas