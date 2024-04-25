New, More Ways to Watch the Kraken

In a busy offseason intended to improve all things, the franchise announced two new broadcast partners to increase over-the-air and streaming options for fans, Thursday. The innovative and next-generation deal features multi-year partnerships with TEGNA and Prime Video in place for next season.

The move marks a departure from ROOT Sports, which broadcast the NHL’s 32nd franchise’s games during its first three seasons.

Starting this fall, all non-nationally televised Kraken games will be broadcast on KONG with 15 games simulcast on KING 5 in Seattle. Both stations are owned by TEGNA.

In addition, across Washington, Oregon and Alaska, Amazon Prime members will be able to watch all non-nationally televised Kraken games on Prime Video at no additional cost. The streaming slate will include preseason, regular season and, thinking positively, the first round of playoffs. The Kraken are the first National Hockey League team to strike a deal with the streamer giant.

Fans throughout the Pacific Northwest will be served even more expansively. TEGNA has reached arrangements to carry Kraken games not nationally televised (the NHL can select up to 13 games for broadcast on TNT and ESPN channels) on KGW, the NBC affiliate in Portland and KREM, the CBS affiliate in Spokane. TEGNA is working on additional broadcast companies and stations to come on board this summer to supersize the over-the-air choices in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.