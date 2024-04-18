Kraken (33-35-13) at Wild (39-33-9) | 4:00 p.m.

Two: Line Tweaks Equal Productive Results

The coaching staff made a few changes to the forward group last game: moving Tye Kartye to Yanni Gourde’s line with Bjorkstrand; and placing Tomas Tatar with Bellemare and Brandon Tanev. Both lines produced goals and received post-game praise from the head coach. Kartye’s sandpaper plus skill game meshed nicely with his new linemates and the rookie showed what a challenge he can be for opponents both through his physicality and “straight line play” – driving to the net and helping create chances for his team. The Bellemare line showed consistent two-way play checking and generating offensive looks while providing veteran voices on and off the ice that helped feed that drive to come back and tie the game in Winnipeg. One game doesn’t provide an instant gauge for chemistry, nor a prediction of future combinations – but watch for how the Kraken forwards combine for maximum effectiveness in the final game of the year.

Three: Know the Opponent: Minnesota Wild

Like the Kraken, Minnesota finds themselves outside the playoff picture this season. It’s the first time in the last five years the Wild hasn’t played past the regular season, but injuries have hurt them both offensively and defensively. While young talent like top point earners Kiril Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi have produced, and defender Matt Boldy has been a standout player, there hasn’t been enough depth behind them. But that doesn’t mean the Wild aren’t a challenging opponent. While their power play hasn’t always produced goals, they draw the fifth most penalties in the league this season and they make opponents’ penalty kills work given the high shot volume and quality they can create. You can also expect Minnesota to want to send fans away for the off-season with a win, especially as news came down Wednesday that goaltender (and fan favorite) Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a one-year extension for what he says will be his final season (2024-25). The 39-year-old has played 21 seasons in the NHL and, while he’s struggled at times this year, has the second most wins all-time in the League (561). Fleury is expected to start against the Kraken.