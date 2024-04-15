Kraken (33-34-13) at Jets (50-24-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Two: McCann Squared

Dave Hakstol said Sunday that asking McCann to play center does take away some potential for speed and rushes on the wing, such as the goal McCann scored unassisted against St. Louis. He has praised McCann’s overall game performances and effort. There is a balance between McCann’s elite shot and his above-average NHL playmaking skills. Maybe being back on the wing with Kailer Yamamoto at center (who played his second straight strong game since re-entering the lineup after eight previous games as a healthy scratch) will revive McCann’s goal-finishing.

McCann appreciates Hakstol’s sentiments but puts his six-week goal shortage on himself: “It’s just an accumulation of things. I watch a lot of video and I think I am, overthinking a little bit, a little too much, not playing to the strengths. I gotta get back to what made me successful, especially last year. It’s a learning experience, and I’m gonna keep learning. You're always gonna go through stretches like this. Even some of the greats have gone through stretches. I'm just gonna keep my head up and keep working.”

Three: Know the Foe: Jets Playing for Home-Ice Advantage

Winnipeg is in second place in the Central Division with 106 points and two games left. The Jets are battling division rival Colorado for that second spot behind division winner Dallas and the chance to host a best-of-seven series against, you guessed it, Colorado. A very good team with more than 100 points will be out after the first round. Colorado took Vegas to overtime Sunday but only got the one point; the Avs have one game left and 105 points. So in the Jets, following Dallas Saturday, the Kraken will face another highly motivated squad looking to secure first-round (more than that for Dallas) home-ice advantage. Winnipeg routed Colorado, 7-0, Saturday (two goals for captain Adam Lowry, Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry’s son) to be in control of their own destiny.