Kraken (33-34-13) at Jets (50-24-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Two road games remain on regular season schedule for Kraken, Tuesday’s matchup against highly motivated Winnipeg. Will Jared McCann reach 30 goals?

By Bob Condor
One:  Playing for Each Other

Kraken forward Jared McCann scored his team’s only goal Sunday in St. Louis during a 4-1 defeat. It marked just his second goal since March 5 and puts him at 29 for the year. His production and formidable two-way play has been a highlight this season, even if his goal production is short of his career-high of 40 last season. McCann has filled in as a center most games since the Alex Wennberg trade. He recognized post-game Sunday it is hard for veterans like himself not to be in the hunt for a Stanley Cup ring this spring.

Two: McCann Squared

Dave Hakstol said Sunday that asking McCann to play center does take away some potential for speed and rushes on the wing, such as the goal McCann scored unassisted against St. Louis. He has praised McCann’s overall game performances and effort. There is a balance between McCann’s elite shot and his above-average NHL playmaking skills. Maybe being back on the wing with Kailer Yamamoto at center (who played his second straight strong game since re-entering the lineup after eight previous games as a healthy scratch) will revive McCann’s goal-finishing.

McCann appreciates Hakstol’s sentiments but puts his six-week goal shortage on himself: “It’s just an accumulation of things.  I watch a lot of video and I think I am, overthinking a little bit, a little too much, not playing to the strengths. I gotta get back to what made me successful, especially last year. It’s a learning experience, and I’m gonna keep learning. You're always gonna go through stretches like this. Even some of the greats have gone through stretches. I'm just gonna keep my head up and keep working.”

Three: Know the Foe: Jets Playing for Home-Ice Advantage

Winnipeg is in second place in the Central Division with 106 points and two games left. The Jets are battling division rival Colorado for that second spot behind division winner Dallas and the chance to host a best-of-seven series against, you guessed it, Colorado. A very good team with more than 100 points will be out after the first round. Colorado took Vegas to overtime Sunday but only got the one point; the Avs have one game left and 105 points. So in the Jets, following Dallas Saturday, the Kraken will face another highly motivated squad looking to secure first-round (more than that for Dallas) home-ice advantage. Winnipeg routed Colorado, 7-0, Saturday (two goals for captain Adam Lowry, Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry’s son) to be in control of their own destiny.

