Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Winnipeg

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken put forth a strong effort against the Jets, controlling offensive play, particularly in the third period. In 5-on-5 action, the Kraken created 53.95-percent of all shot volume and 45.36-percent of all shot quality. Both measures were above 58-percent in the final 20 minutes of play.
- In their first substantive time together (8:36), Yanni Gourde, Tye Kartye, and Oliver Bjorkstrand were plus-6 in shot attempts over Winnipeg, generated 80-plus percent of all shot quality and scored a goal.
- A line Dave Hakstol called the most effective made up of Tomas Tatar, Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Brandon Tanev also scored a well-earned goal given that they generated around 60-percent of all offense when on the ice in 5-on-5 play.
- Some key individual efforts: Kartye led all Kraken skaters in shot quality; Jordan Eberle led in offensive zone possession time; Bellemare had two shots from the slot and one rush chance; Andre Burakovsky had seven controlled exits; and Will Borgen had eight shot attempts.
- The two goals late in the first period marked the fifteenth time this season an opponent has had a response goal after a Kraken score.
- Of the two goalies in this game, Philipp Grubauer had a better performance against shots from the slot (71.4%) compared to Connor Hellebuyck (70%) who has been excellent this season.