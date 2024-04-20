Fan(tastic) Appreciation

In a season of ups and downs and streaks, popular Kraken forward Brandon Tanev said the Climate Pledge Arena fans always delivered winning performances.

“I think from day one when we arrived in Seattle for the expansion draft, we all knew what kind of sports town it is and how great the fans are,” said Tanev, one of six original Kraken introduced in person to the lively throng at Gas Works Park. “It's been great every game. No matter the score, throughout this year they've been in there cheering and loud. It’s no doubt one of the best buildings in the NHL to play. For that, we thank the fans for bringing it every night and helping us out always.”

Tanev, of course, has a knack for activating the Kraken faithful, whether with a sudden burst of speed-up ice or the occasional squaring off with an opponent, gloves off. He says he draws plenty of amps from the crowd support, not that he needs too much of a power boost.

“One hundred percent,” said Tanev when asked if the fans fuel him. “It’s part of the way I play. Anytime one of us makes a big hit, and a lot of the guys on the team are doing that [including rookie Tye Kartye, team leader in hits], we feel the energy and noise. It’s great to get that feedback. The atmosphere and noise every night is second to none in the NHL. Other teams and players know it, too.”

One of the ‘Coolest Moments’

Seattle GM Ron Francis has been connected to the NHL as a player, coach and hockey operations leader for 43 seasons. He counts the New Year’s Day 3-0 win and the raucous capacity crowd at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic as a top highlight over the decades, especially when forward Eeli Tolvanen scored the first goal of the game at the Mariners ballpark.

"When you think about it for a young franchise, to get into the playoffs in year two, and not only get in but win a round and take the next series to seven, that's not easy to do,” said Francis before final homestand of the season. “To host a Winter Classic in only your third year as a franchise is incredible. I've been in this game a long time. That was one of the coolest moments in my career when we scored our first goal and then heard 46,000-plus people singing our goal song in unison. That was really exciting.”

Defenseman Will Borgen, who scored his first goal of the season in the Classic, told a large gaggle of reporters around him in the Mariners-turned-Kraken locker room that he thought the best part of the event’s presentation was the national anthem played by 14-year-old Nikhil Bagga amid huge fans-decibel appreciation for the young guitarist’s range of notes played, then, to top it off, Navy helicopters moving overhead delighted Borgen and the tens of thousands in the stands. Alternate captain Jordan Eberle called the anthem and the fans all-game to be “electric.”