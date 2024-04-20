Fan(tastic) Appreciation

From GM to coach to some of the Kraken’s most popular players, the message is ‘thank you’ for the support, the loyalty and, maybe most of all, the noise this season

By Bob Condor
In a season of ups and downs and streaks, popular Kraken forward Brandon Tanev said the Climate Pledge Arena fans always delivered winning performances.

“I think from day one when we arrived in Seattle for the expansion draft, we all knew what kind of sports town it is and how great the fans are,” said Tanev, one of six original Kraken introduced in person to the lively throng at Gas Works Park. “It's been great every game. No matter the score, throughout this year they've been in there cheering and loud. It’s no doubt one of the best buildings in the NHL to play. For that, we thank the fans for bringing it every night and helping us out always.”

Tanev, of course, has a knack for activating the Kraken faithful, whether with a sudden burst of speed-up ice or the occasional squaring off with an opponent, gloves off. He says he draws plenty of amps from the crowd support, not that he needs too much of a power boost.

“One hundred percent,” said Tanev when asked if the fans fuel him. “It’s part of the way I play. Anytime one of us makes a big hit, and a lot of the guys on the team are doing that [including rookie Tye Kartye, team leader in hits], we feel the energy and noise. It’s great to get that feedback. The atmosphere and noise every night is second to none in the NHL. Other teams and players know it, too.”

One of the ‘Coolest Moments’

Seattle GM Ron Francis has been connected to the NHL as a player, coach and hockey operations leader for 43 seasons. He counts the New Year’s Day 3-0 win and the raucous capacity crowd at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic as a top highlight over the decades, especially when forward Eeli Tolvanen scored the first goal of the game at the Mariners ballpark.

"When you think about it for a young franchise, to get into the playoffs in year two, and not only get in but win a round and take the next series to seven, that's not easy to do,” said Francis before final homestand of the season. “To host a Winter Classic in only your third year as a franchise is incredible. I've been in this game a long time. That was one of the coolest moments in my career when we scored our first goal and then heard 46,000-plus people singing our goal song in unison. That was really exciting.”

Defenseman Will Borgen, who scored his first goal of the season in the Classic, told a large gaggle of reporters around him in the Mariners-turned-Kraken locker room that he thought the best part of the event’s presentation was the national anthem played by 14-year-old Nikhil Bagga amid huge fans-decibel appreciation for the young guitarist’s range of notes played, then, to top it off, Navy helicopters moving overhead delighted Borgen and the tens of thousands in the stands. Alternate captain Jordan Eberle called the anthem and the fans all-game to be “electric.”

Fan Favorite Award Winner on ‘Great Fan Base’

When Philipp Grubauer went to the injury list, goalie Joey Daccord helped reinforce not only the team’s defense but the Kraken’s place in the Western Conference wild-card race. For two months-plus, Daccord was top three in save percentage and wins. He finished the series playing in a way-career high 50 games and in the top five in save percentage (.916) among all NHL goaltenders.

The “Joey! Joey!” chants that rained down during American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley home games last spring during a deep playoff run made their way north to Climate Pledge Arena in strong form. The aforementioned New Year’s Day shutout magnified the noise and Daccord’s stature (riding in a golf cart with mascot Buoy to do a delightful and engaging post-game interview on the TNT set didn’t hurt).

“It's been really special,” said Daccord, a self-deprecating 27-year-old rookie, after a recent practice. “The fans are unbelievable. I know I can talk for all of us when I say we're all very grateful. It's really cool to see. Obviously, we've had a lot of ups and downs this season. When you get the support the way we do every single night, no matter what, that’s what makes it so much fun and what separates a fan base from a good one to a great one.”

Getting the Crowd Going

Center Matty Beniers and coach Dave Hakstol both talked about appreciating the hometown fans all season (and noticing them on the road, too) when asked about the team’s followers in the three seasons of the franchise. They also referenced the deep (or is that ‘in the deep’?) value of getting the crowd into a high-decibel flow early in games at Climate Pledge Arena.

“Opponents come in, and they see it's lively, think it's loud,” said Beniers, who knows all sorts of players in the NHL from playing NCAA hockey, national teams play and his years with the U.S. national team development program. “It's tough to play here, especially when we come out hot early to get the fans going. It's fun to have them in our stands. They're not too too crazy, too judgmental. They want their team to win, and they don't really care how they do it on a particular night. That’s a pretty fun way for it to be.”

Let’s finish with Dave Hakstol, a stand-up leader for the team, win or lose, always looking to be even-keel. But his enthusiasm always perks up when asked about Kraken fans:

"The fans have been awesome all the way through. Every time we step out on the ice, the building is full. It's got a ton of energy. Last night, the second-to-last game [a 5-0 win over Arizona] toward the end of a season and we're not in a playoff spot yet the atmosphere was phenomenal. The fans are so important to us.”

