Playing With Ease: Yes, He McCann

Jared McCann’s offense has been a difference-maker for the Kraken, particularly as part of the first post-regulation win the team earned this season

KrakenFilmRoom_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

For the second straight year, Jared McCann led the Seattle Kraken in goals scored (29) and in power play goals (9). Each one of those was a treat to watch with McCann’s elite shot and finishing ability. But the first time he got on the scoresheet when playing with the skater advantage was a little extra special. It didn’t just force the game into overtime, in which Seattle would ultimately prevail; it came in Detroit against a Red Wings team that was on a league-leading five-game win streak at the time, and it wasn’t just a matter of getting off a good shot, it was a goal built on hard work from all the Kraken skaters on the ice.

So how did that goal come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

The Kraken were down 3-4 to the Red Wings with 1:48 to play when Jared McCann drew a hooking penalty by Detroit captain, Dylan Larkin (DET 71) to put Seattle is on the power play. Larkin knew what an opportunity he was giving to his opponent.

Dylan Larkin puts the Kraken on the powerplay.

Jaden Schwartz lines up to take the faceoff against J.T. Compher (DET 37).

01

Schwartz sends the puck to his left where Matty Beniers is in perfect position against Mo Seider (DET 53). First he gets his stick in front of the Red Wings’ defender, then as the puck comes he way he turns his hips to use his body to protect the puck while he fights for possession.

02

But Seider isn’t going to make things easy. He plays the body on Beniers and gets him off balance. What’s key, however, is Beniers’ focus on the puck. He stays with it, and even as he comes off his skates, he connects with the puck, directing it away from Detroit skaters – this is where the faceoff is won (although it’s Schwartz who gets credit on the scoresheet). It always takes support from multiple players to win – or lose! – a battle off the dot.

03

Beniers’ effort in pursuit continues. He’s able to give the puck one more jab, sending it to the top of the zone where Vince Dunn is waiting. Seeing the space available, Dunn can leave his position at the blue line (where he was to prevent any kind of zone exit should the Kraken not gain control of the puck) and come down in support to gain possession. Compher reads this play and comes up to defend Dunn and cut off any shooting lane. (Notice too, that McCann has stayed available as a passing option to both Beniers and Dunn.)

04

Dunn reads the oncoming pressure and quickly sends play back down below the goal line by rimming the puck along the boards to a waiting Jordan Eberle. The puck comes in a little hard, so as Seider collapses down to apply pressure, Eberle puts in the work to win a series of puck battles.

05

Meanwhile, as Eberle fights for possession, the coaching staff calls Joey Daccord to the bench so that the Kraken can put Oliver Bjorkstrand on the ice and create a two-skater advantage.

06

That’s something Detroit doesn’t seem to notice.

07

Both sides come along the boards to support the battle going on. Compher and McCann stay in support of the play while ultimately, it’s Beniers who once again comes away with the puck and the opportunity to dictate what comes next.

08

Beniers backhands the puck over Compher’s stick and as the Red Wing player tries to get a handle on it, he’s met by Dunn who is pinching down to prevent not just possession by Detroit but also any forward progress.

09

Eberle and Beniers once again join the fray, and it’s Eberle who gathers the loose puck and, sensing that Seiders is responsible to defend both him and Beniers, uses a light touch on his backhand to move the puck past the Red Wing and to the Kraken center who is less challenged defensively by the penalty kill.

10

Seiders is able to recover and skate with Beniers, but Matty does just enough to gain the angle on his coverage, maintaining possession of the puck and skating behind the net, using the goalkeeper’s home as a blocker to remove Seiders’ pressure. Meanwhile, Schwartz has come net front to be available as a screen, a tipper of the puck, or a possible collector of rebounds.

11
12

Beniers passes up to McCann who settles the puck, skates in a few strides, and with Schwartz taking away Ville Husso’s sightlines, McCann uses his elite shot to beat the goaltender clean.

13

Now let’s watch it all come together at game speed.

SEA@DET: McCann scores goal against Red Wings

The game was now tied at four goals apiece and the Kraken would go on to force overtime and then, with five seconds left, it would be McCann who fed Eberle for the game-winner.

Jordan Eberle with a Spectacular Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken

It took a combination of hard-nosed play, diligence for puck possession, and skill for the Kraken to battle back and get their first post-regulation win of the season.

READ | Playing With Ease: Wright On!

READ | Playing With Ease: Kartye Party-eh?

READ | Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans Scores his First NHL Goal

READ | Playing With Ease: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

READ | Playing With Ease: Matty Magic

READ | Playing With Ease: That's a Gourde Goal!

READ | Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans' first NHL point

News Feed

Gathering Momentum in AHL, Europe

New, More Ways to Watch the Kraken

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Ron Francis

One for All and All for Our Planet

Firkus, Jugnauth Advance in WHL

Fan(tastic) Appreciation

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

Wild Finish to the Season

Kraken (33-35-13) at Wild (39-33-9) | 4:00 p.m.

Firing Up in Coachella Valley

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Winnipeg

Kraken Rally, Lose a Close One

Kraken (33-34-13) at Jets (50-24-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Kokko Plays Lead Role in Finland

Jani Nyman’s Adventure 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at St. Louis

Kraken Score First, But Fall in STL

Kraken (33-33-13) at Blues (42-33-5) | 10:00 a.m.