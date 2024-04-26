Playing With Ease: Yes, He McCann

For the second straight year, Jared McCann led the Seattle Kraken in goals scored (29) and in power play goals (9). Each one of those was a treat to watch with McCann’s elite shot and finishing ability. But the first time he got on the scoresheet when playing with the skater advantage was a little extra special. It didn’t just force the game into overtime, in which Seattle would ultimately prevail; it came in Detroit against a Red Wings team that was on a league-leading five-game win streak at the time, and it wasn’t just a matter of getting off a good shot, it was a goal built on hard work from all the Kraken skaters on the ice.

So how did that goal come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

The Kraken were down 3-4 to the Red Wings with 1:48 to play when Jared McCann drew a hooking penalty by Detroit captain, Dylan Larkin (DET 71) to put Seattle is on the power play. Larkin knew what an opportunity he was giving to his opponent.