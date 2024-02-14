Playing With Ease: Matty Magic

Tuesday’s matchup against the Islanders was an important one for the Kraken. Coming off the All-Star break, the team’s game hadn’t been where they wanted it to be or where they knew it could be. Re-establishing that standard was essential, as was gaining two standings points in the playoff hunt. But to do that, they were going to have to break through one of the top goaltenders in the League: Ilya Sorokin.

For Matty Beniers, that turned out not to be a problem.

In a game where the center turned out to have the biggest individual impact according to Game Score, Beniers scored the first goal of the game. The tally was a reward for the exceptional effort the entire team put forth and also established an important lead that would allow the Kraken to dictate – rather than chase – the game.

So how did that goal come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

The Kraken couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. They were enjoying sustained periods of time in the offensive zone thanks to solid execution on the forecheck – putting the puck in the right places and then beating Islanders skaters to gain possession.

The Kraken were looking to establish another one of those possessions when, with just about five minutes gone in the game, Jordan Eberle sent the puck into the zone and Beniers was in pursuit on the forecheck.

But Ryan Pulock (NYI 6) was also on the chase.