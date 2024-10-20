Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Calgary

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken didn’t win the possession battle in this game. The Flames had more shot volume (55.1%) and shot quality (71.6%).
  • The Kraken line that tilted the ice the most tonight was Chandler Stephenson’s (with Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand). They out attempted their competition 13-8.
  • Seattle had more slot shots (11) than Calgary (7) and more slot driving plays (32).
  • Andre Burakovsky led in individual shot quality while Brandon Montour led in slot shots on net (2) and added one rush chance as well.
  • According to MoneyPuck.com, Joey Daccord saved 2.4 more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced earning his second quality start of the season. He also led the team in Game Score (2.19).
  • After Daccord, the highest Kraken Game Scores were Montour (1.66) and Jordan Eberle (.97).

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

pga

