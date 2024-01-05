Kraken Film Room - Playing With Ease: That’s a Gourde Goal!

If you’re looking for the identity of the Seattle Kraken team, you need look no further than the line centered by Yanni Gourde with Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand on the flanks.

The trio consistently combines relentless pressure on opponents, tenacious pursuit of the puck, and high-end offensive ability to impact games while playing against other teams’ top talent. In fact, if you look at all forward lines who’ve played at least 200 minutes together this season, the Gourde line ranks eleventh in terms of tilting the ice their team’s way in terms of offensive quality (57.4% per Moneypuck.com).

And last night versus Ottawa, the Gourde line showed once again why they are such a valuable part of the Kraken team as they generated the first goal of the game.

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

Just over nine minutes into Thursday’s game, the puck traveled down into Ottawa’s zone. The Senators had a bit of an advantage as the Kraken waited to see if the play would be whistled dead due to icing, meanwhile, Jaycob Chychrun (OTT 6) moved to corral the puck.

And here is the first of many little things that show why this line is so effective – and why, this year’s NHL All-Star from Seattle is part of it.

Bjorkstrand moves down into the zone and pressures Chychrun.