Kraken (3-2-0) vs Flames (4-0-0) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Vow to Keep Winning at Home

Before Thursday’s 6-4 win over Philadelphia, the Kraken players were vocal in the locker room about making Climate Pledge Arena a hard place for opponents. Newcomer but highly welcome voice in the locker room, defenseman Brandon Montour, brought up home-ice advantage without even getting asked about it in the post-game media scrum.

“I like how the guys have kind of come together here [in the first five regular season games],” said Montour, who scored his first Kraken goal in the Philly win. “And a big thing, too, is home ice. Home ice is important. The more we can feel good at home with the fans on our side, the more we can collect wins. Home ice makes it more dangerous to play against us.”

Coach Dan Bylsma said the players took the initiative to talk about making this homestand about creating home-ice advantage: “The guys talked about it before the game. Obviously, Game 1 versus St Louis didn't go our way. We're pleased with the road trip and winning two out of three at some tough spots. But the focus before the game from the guys was we’ve got to make this a hard place to play. We got to we got to win hockey games here at home ... We're starting a [five-game] homestand here. There’s no better time than the present to start that.”