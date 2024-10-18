Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Philadelphia

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken successfully tilted the ice their way this game with 55.1-percent of 5-on-5 shot volume and 53.1-percent of shot quality. Coach Bylsma’s assessment that the second period was their strongest aligns with the 64.7-percent shot volume they created that resulted in 87.8-percent of shot quality in the middle 20 minutes.
- The most offensively potent line in the game was Matty Beniers’ line with Eeli Tolvanen and Andre Burakovsky, who generated 71.4-percent of all shot volume and 65.6-percent of all shot quality.
- Jordan Eberle led in individual shot quality, while Andre Burakovsky led in offensive zone possession time (1:04), shots from the slot (3), and controlled entries (4).
- When Jared McCann scored on the power play, it was the first time that the Flyers had allowed a 4-on-5 goal against this season. They had previously allowed one in 3-on-5 play and one in 3-on-4 play. They had killed off the 12 other penalties they had taken.
- Vince Dunn earned his 250th NHL point with his secondary assist on the McCann goal.
- 13 Kraken skaters got on the scoresheet tonight. That marks the eighteenth time in franchise history that at least 12 players have at least one point. This is the most by any team in the NHL.
- The two goals scored :08 seconds apart (Eberle / Wright) mark the fastest two Kraken goals in franchise history. It also marked their fourth response goal of the season.