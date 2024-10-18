Evolution of Evans: Arrives and Thrives

During the third period with a 5-3 score, Evans, looking fresh and steady as his first shift, was man-on-man against star forward Filip Forsberg and rode the play and player outside and away from danger. Forsberg’s move was effectively Nashville’s last threat to get back in the game.

‘Everyday NHLer’ Grows with Every Game

In the second period against Nashville, Evans was back on defense during a quick-turn Predators transition. With D-pair partner Will Borgen having pushed up into the offensive attack, Evans was left solo to defend a developing 2-on-1. With the poise of a veteran, Evans positioned himself to prevent a clear shot by forward Cole Smith, who was carrying the puck. Evans’ patience allowed teammate Matty Beniers to get back into the play to cover new Predator and long-time Tampa Bay scoring star Steven Stamkos. Evans stick-blocked Evans’ belated shot to kill the play and any Nashville momentum.

On the Kraken Hockey Network, analyst JT Brown broke down the replay, praising Evans for waiting on Beniers to come help cover Stamkos. Play-by-play John Forslund called it the 22-year-old D-man’s best game of the season so far.

“He belongs in this league,” said Brown during a morning skate in Nashville. “His defensive instincts are already there and will only get better. He can jump up [into the offensive mix] at the right times. He can beat players with his legs, but can also make the right passes.”

For his part, Kraken and ex-NHL player Dan Bylsma agrees with Brown, another ex-NHL veteran. Now in his third season as Evans’ head coach, Bylsma said the young D-man is “an everyday NHLer.”

Back on the Scoresheet and More

As for offense, Evans picked up his third assist Thursday against Philadelphia on the game’s opening, making it four points in five games. Fans watching Evans will notice he is getting more and more comfortable jumping into the offensive attack and carrying the puck in transition from the defensive zone to the opponent’s end.

On Jordan Eberle’s second-period goal (the captain’s fourth goal already) to make it 4-2, Evans started the sequence by passing from inside the Kraken to Yanni Gourde in neutral ice. Gourde moved the puck to McCann, who found Eberle at the side of the goal with a gaping net. Gourde and McCann earned the assists but Bylma made a point in the post-game media conference to point out Evans started the play. Eight seconds later, Shane Wright scored his first goal of the season to provide a three-goal cushion heading into the third period.

“My work in the D-zone is the key part,” said Evans at his locker this week. “You take care of that, and you get your offensive chances.”

Evans’ defensive partner, Will Borgen, is equally unafraid to jump into the play. Evans says he and Borgen have talked about reading when the other moves up: “It's all about communication, talking to your partner and who's going up in the in the rush. I think we do a great job of reading off each other. You can get a feel for if you're in the play or you realize that your partner's going to go up, then you gotta stay back.”