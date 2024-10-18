Kraken Share Scoring Wealth Again In Latest Win

Six different players account for six goals in first home victory of the season

14_FinaBuzzer_2568x1444_Home
By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

Kraken forward Jared McCann and company once again shared the wealth in overcoming a 6-foot-7 opposing goaltender and their latest bout with early adversity.

The Kraken fell behind twice in the opening period Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, stifling any early momentum they’d hoped to carry over from a successful road trip. But once again, they overcame the initial setbacks and then exploded for four second period goals in an eventual 6-4 victory in front of 17,151 fans at Climate Pledge Arena, which gives them a winning record for the first time this early season.

For the second straight game, all Kraken goals were scored by different shooters. The prior win over Nashville, seven different shooters accounted for seven Kraken goals.

This time around, tying goals from McCann and Brandon Montour, both from considerable distance and between the pads of towering Flyers netminder Ivan Fedotov, erased the early Philadelphia leads and set the stage for what was to come.

PHI@SEA: Montour scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

McCann’s slap shot marker from 39 feet out a few minutes into the middle period tied the game 2-2 and launched the eventual four-goal Kraken outburst that frame that appeared to things away. Eeli Tolvanen would put the Kraken ahead to stay with 5:03 to go in the period, gathering a rebound in deep off an Andre Burakovsky shot and depositing it into an open left side of the net.

PHI@SEA: Tolvanen scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

Then, with under three minutes to go until intermission, goals by Jordan Eberle and Shane Wright just eight seconds apart upped the Kraken lead to three. That appeared to settle things until Flyers goals by Cam York and Jamie Drysdale two minutes apart midway through the third made it tight collar time again.

But Oliver Bjorkstrand would take a Jaden Schwartz pass, move in alone and beat newly-installed Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson to restore the multi-goal margin.

PHI@SEA: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Samuel Ersson

It's the second time in less than a week that the Kraken have erased deficits on their way to victory. They fell behind by two early goals on the road against the Minnesota Wild last Saturday and trailed three times in that contest before rallying for a 5-4 shootout win.

And then, in this one, a pair of first period goals from Flyers forward Scott Laughton in close on Philipp Grubauer staked Philadelphia to leads of 1-0 and then 2-1. It could have been worse, as the Flyers a couple of times threatened to make it a 2-0 early lead but couldn’t convert with Grubauer down and out.

Montour then got his team back in it momentarily with a 52-foot slapshot goal – his first for his new Kraken team – from the right point that beat Fedotov between his pads. Fedotov is tied with Ben Bishop and a couple of others as the tallest goaltender in NHL history and had his struggles in recent years just getting into a Flyers uniform.

The Finnish-born netminder has Russian heritage and has lived in that country most of his life. Two seasons ago, while preparing to join the Flyers as a free agent out of the Kontinental Hockey League, he was arrested in Russia for alleged evasion of compulsory military service and sent to a closed town that hosts the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

That delayed his NHL debut until late last season when he got into three games. This season, he gave up five goals on 36 shots last week against Calgary before yielding five more on 24 shots in this one before being replaced by Ersson two periods in.

PHI at SEA | Recap

