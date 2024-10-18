Kraken Share Scoring Wealth Again In Latest Win

Kraken forward Jared McCann and company once again shared the wealth in overcoming a 6-foot-7 opposing goaltender and their latest bout with early adversity.

The Kraken fell behind twice in the opening period Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, stifling any early momentum they’d hoped to carry over from a successful road trip. But once again, they overcame the initial setbacks and then exploded for four second period goals in an eventual 6-4 victory in front of 17,151 fans at Climate Pledge Arena, which gives them a winning record for the first time this early season.

For the second straight game, all Kraken goals were scored by different shooters. The prior win over Nashville, seven different shooters accounted for seven Kraken goals.

This time around, tying goals from McCann and Brandon Montour, both from considerable distance and between the pads of towering Flyers netminder Ivan Fedotov, erased the early Philadelphia leads and set the stage for what was to come.