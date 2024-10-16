Kraken In-Game Entertainment Fully In-Sync 

There’s been plenty of trial, error, and more trial still for David Hatch to reach the point where he’s found his Kraken rhythm.

As music director for Kraken in-game entertainment, Hatch, who also goes by his stage name of DJ Cide, has tried an array of options and fan suggestions on how to make the game experience more enjoyable. And as with his own musical area of expertise, he feels the Kraken’s overall game production from start to finish has also hit its Climate Pledge Arena stride with three prior seasons to build off.

“When I first got this job eight months before the (July 2021) Expansion Draft, we were all from different areas,” said Hatch, who grew up on Bainbridge Island and spent two decades as a disc jockey in the Seattle area and abroad. “I mean, we were an expansion team, right? I had 20 years in the music industry, but not hockey. Not even in sports. It’s a different world.

“So, we had a lot of influx, they pulled from a lot of great people, but what we didn’t have at the time was an identity. We didn’t know who our fans were. We didn’t have traditions. We didn’t know what was going to vibe. So, we went with what we thought at the time was going to be right. And that’s been fine-tuned, fine-tuned, and fine-tuned.”

These days, when he looks out at the Kraken pregame introductions or the in-game sights and sounds during intermissions and play stoppages, it all feels more in sync. The results will be on display Thursday night when the Kraken open their first multigame homestand of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.

An immediate difference between now and what fans first saw back in 2021 is a more refined-looking pregame display, upgraded this season with high-powered laser lights and the use of two 24-foot-long video screen banners – dubbed “scrims’’ -- draped down from the rafters and positioned between the arena’s “Twins” video boards.

The added screens and lasers allow for an extra layer of visuals as “The Tentacle” – a giant Kraken appendage prop -- descends to ice level and public address announcer Chet Buchanan bellows “It’s. Time. To Release. The. Kraken!”